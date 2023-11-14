Poll: Who has been the NFL MVP through 10 weeks in ’23?

There is nothing in this world that makes the calendar fly by like the NFL season. One Sunday in early September you awake with excitement that football has returned, then in the blink of an eye here we sit in Week 10.

It's been a unique season riddled with parity both among the teams and also the game's top talent. No player is having that monster season to make them the favorite in the clubhouse for end-of-year awards. Instead, we are left with a field much deeper than those of recent seasons.

After engineering back-to-back game-winning drives to vault his team into a surprising playoff spot, rookie QB C.J. Stroud is beginning to become the name en vogue when the subject is broached.

Of course, guys like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts are going about their business, producing at a very high level, but as I alluded to, none of the three are putting up gaudy numbers, especially considering the already extremely high bars they've set.

Could this finally be the year a non-QB wins the award? The last time that happened was in 2012 when Adrian Peterson rushed for 2097 yards. Before that, Shaun Alexander and LaDainian Tomlinson won the award in back-to-back seasons in 2005 and '06. Marshall Faulk also won the award in 2000, marking the only four times a non-QB has done so this century.

Which player do you feel is in the driver's seat for MVP through the first 55% of the 2023 regular season?