Poll: Who has your confidence to run Patriots’ offense?

The NFL season kicks off three weeks from tonight, and the New England Patriots open their 2022 campaign three days later vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Despite being just a few weeks from the start of the new year, we know as much (or as little) now about the structure of the offense as we did all off-season.

In the first preseason game, Matt Patricia called plays while Brian Hoyer was in the game and Joe Judge called plays for Bailey Zappe. At joint practices this week with the Panthers, Bill Belichick was relaying the plays during the two minute drill, during which the Pats' unit looked its best according to those in attendance.

Anytime there's a question to do with anything regarding the Patriots, the simple answer is always, "in Bill I trust." Is that still the same when it comes to the question of "who should be running the offense?"