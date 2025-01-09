Poll: Who is the 2nd best HC/QB combo in the NFL playoffs?

It's not often we search for the second-best thing in a Drive Poll, but that's what we're after today. It's the case because when you're talking best head coach/quarterback options in the NFL postseason we must keep it real and treat Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid with the deference they deserve as 2-time reigning Super Bowl champs.

Even if Mahomes didn't light it up in the regular season at the clip we have grown accustomed to during his seven years now as a starting QB, this is the time of year when his game elevates. Plus, while much of the talk all season was about Mahomes' TD:INT ratio, which through seven weeks stood at 8 TD-9 INT, the 3-time Super Bowl champ finished the season at 26 TD to 11 INT, including zero picks in his final six games and eight of the last nine.

That's the duo everyone is trying to hunt down over the next month.

The only other Super Bowl winning tandem in this year's field is Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford, who led the Rams to a Super Bowl triumph over Cincinnati in 2022.

Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts have made one together, and the list ends there.

Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, and John Harbaugh have all won Super Bowl titles as head coaches. Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl champion QB. while Jim Harbaugh coached against his brother in the big game, and Jared Goff played in one against the Pats under McVay.

That's the full resume of Super Bowl experience at the HC and QB spots in this year's playoffs. Add it all together and you almost equal the resumes of Mahomes and Reid, and that's why they're at the top. So, who is No. 2?