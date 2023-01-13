Poll: Who should be the Patriots’ QB in 2023?

As it turned out, the biggest statement the New England Patriots made during the 2022 season came four days after it ended.

Last night, the organization (Bill doing Robert's bidding) released the following statement:

PATRIOTS TO EXTEND JEROD MAYO: WILL BEGIN INTERVIEWING FOR AN OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

- The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have begun contract extension discussions with Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term. In addition, the team will begin interviewing for offensive coordinator candidates beginning next week.

If you haven't been paying attention the last 22 years, that is UNPRECEDENTED when it comes to the Pats. But it makes perfect sense. Everyone knows you have to fix the offense. By putting it in writing, it provides transparency to the fanbase. As for Mayo, it seems the statement was enough for him to start turning away potential suitors, as the former linebacker said "thanks but no thanks" to the Cleveland Browns' request to interview him for their DC opening.

So amidst all these changing times, and with a clear onus being put on the offensive side of the football, are you still confident that ole' Michael McCorkle is the guy to lead the unit?

(And before you ask why one notable free agent QB's name isn't on the list, it's because there's no way he's coming back unless Kraft gives him the keys to the organization.)