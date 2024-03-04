Poll: Who would you pick to be the next Patriots QB?

It's officially March and while that most notable means madness awaits us on the basketball court, things are also about to get reeeeeaaaaaalllly interesting in the NFL.

That's because the New England Patriots have more cap space than anybody else in the league (north of $100 million to spend) with free agency just weeks away as New England looks to bolster its roster before (HOPEFULLY) finding the crown jewel to place at the center of it all in next month's NFL Draft.

By now, we all know the three names at the top. Caleb Williams is deemed unreachable, as he'll almost assuredly be the No. 1 pick. After that, it seems to be anyone's guess.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic recently reported that rival executives believe the Washington Commanders are high on Drake Maye, and intend on making him the selection with the No. 2 pick. Should that be believed, that would mean the Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels could fall right into the Patriots' lap.

But is making the decision that simple?

Over the weekend, reports began popping up of the Patriots' interest and admiration in free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield revived his career last year in Tampa Bay, going from his way out of the league to now standing in line for a big time payday.

Mayfield led the Bucs into the playoffs in the first year after Tom Brady in Tompa Bay, while passing for over 4000 yards and 28 TD's to just 10 INT.

Of course, if the Pats opted for the free agent, or trade route, at QB, the No. 3 pick then could be used on Marvin Harrison Jr., a tackle for the next decade, or it could be dealt for future assets needed to continue building a contender. Though, it should be noted that after Mike Evans' 2-year/$52mil extension with the Bucs this morning, the thought is Tampa's next line of business will be re-upping Mayfield.

It was reported last week by MassLive.com that the Patriots "have a plan" at QB. Which plan would feel the best about?