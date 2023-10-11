Poll: Will the Bruins be a playoff team in 2023-24?

The Boston Bruins drop the puck on their Centennial season tonight at the TD Garden vs. fellow Original Six club, the Chicago Blackhawks, a game you can hear over the airwaves of 92.9 The Ticket with coverage beginning at 7pm.

The B's are back after last season's disappointing end to the greatest regular season in hockey history. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci rode off into the sunset over the summer, Brad Marchand was elevated to Captain and the new-look B's head into opening night leaning on a couple youngsters to anchor their bottom two lines.

Here's what the odds have to say entering the season...

Boston has a 77.5% chance to make the postseason. That figure is the 3rd-highest in the Eastern Conference behind only Carolina (85.7%) and Toronto (80.3%).

The B's have a 42.1% chance of advancing to the 2nd round, a 22% chance to play in the Eastern Conference Finals, an 11.3% chance to skate for The Cup and a 6% chance to win The Cup.

At 6%, Boston enters the season with the 6th-best odds to win The Cup, behind Edmonton (7.9%), Carolina (7.7%), Toronto (6.9%), Vegas (6.7%) and Dallas (6.5%).

When speaking yesterday at the season opening press conference, B's executive Charlie Jacobs said, "The expectation is we deliver a team that can at least make the playoffs. We’re the Boston Bruins. We’re an Original 6 team. We’re celebrating our 100th anniversary. Everybody here understands the gravity of the opportunity & what we have in front of us.”

What do you expect from the Bruins this year?