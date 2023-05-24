Poll: With season on the line, which star would you trust most?

Jayson Tatum showed last night why he is, humbly, one of the best basketball players on the planet as he helped the Celtics stave off elimination with 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, with the bulk of the damage coming in the second half.

That's great and all, but it still took him 3 1/2 games to put his stamp on this series, and now his team still trails 3-1 and needs three more games just like that to pull off what no other team in league history has accomplished before.

Though, for as much as Celtics fans like to jump on Tatum for his inconsistencies at times, when you need him most, the guy tends to deliver. He averages over 30ppg/8rpg/6apg in elimination games in his career, and since he's entered the NBA, no one has been better statistically in late-game clutch situations, where Tatum is right around a 50% shooter on make-or-break baskets.

We've seen first hand in this series the power of Playoff Jimmy Butler, and out west the should-have-been 3-time MVP Nikola Jokic dispatched of the Lakers in four games.

With you team's season on the line, which NBA star would you place your trust in to lead your team to a victory? Are you going with one of the three remaining active players in these playoffs, or choosing from the group that got a jump start on summer vacation?