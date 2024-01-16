Presque Isle Boys Come From 19 Down to Beat Bucksport 65-64 [STATS]

Everything was going Bucksport's way in the 1st Half on Monday, January 15th at Bucksport High School. The Bucksport Boy's led 43-24 at the end of the 1st Half. But the Wildcats came back from 19 down to beat Bucksport 65-64.

Bucksport led 22-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 43-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Presque Isle chipped away at the lead slightly in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Bucksport 20-15. Bucksport led 58-44 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bucksport had 3 players in double figures. Evan Donnell led the way for the Golden Bucks with 20 points. Collin McDougal had 16 points and Caden Blackwood had 15 points. The Golden Bucks had 7 3-pointers on the afternoon. Blackwood had 3 3's, and McDougal and Donnell each had 2 3's. Bucksport was 1-2 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle also had 3 players in double figures. Carter Vigue had 16 points to lead the Wildcats. Wyatt Young had 15 points and Brent Greenlaw had 13 points. The Wildcats drained 10 3-pointers in the game. Young had 5 3-pointers. Vigue had 3 3-pointers and Greenlaw and Jack Boone each had 1 3-pointer. Presque Isle was 7-12 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle is now 3-7. They will travel to Houlton to play the Shiretowners on Thursday, January 18th at 7 p.m.

Bucksport is now 4-6. They travel to Dover-Foxcroft to play Foxcroft Academy on Thursday, January 18th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Boys 14 10 20 21 65 Bucksport Golden Bucks Boys 22 21 15 6 64

Box Score

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Kason Bua 3 1 - 1 2 Alex Duprey 0 - - - - Bodey McPherson 0 - - - - Brent Greenlaw 13 4 1 2 3 Wyatt Young 15 - 5 - - Ben Willey 0 - - - - Dyllan Maple 0 - - - - Jack Boone 3 - 1 - 2 Carter Vigue 16 2 3 3 3 Eli Mosher 6 3 - - - Jack Buck 9 4 - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 65 14 10 7 12

Bucksport