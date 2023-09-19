Presque Isle Girls Pick Up 1st Win of the Season Beating Old Town 1-0

The Presque Isle Wildcats Girls' Soccer Team made the long drive down from the County coming away with a 1-0 win over the Old Town Coyotes in Old Town Tuesday evening.

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the lone goal was scored by Reagan Deschane in the 37th minute.

The win was the 1st of the season for Presque Isle. The Wildcats are now 1-3 and will head down to MDI to play the Trojans on Thursday, September 21st at 4 p.m.

Old Town is now 3-2. They will host the John Bapst Crusaders on Thursday, September 21st at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Mark Paulette for the score.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 18- 23 HERE by Sunday, September 24th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 25 - 28(11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, September 29th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com