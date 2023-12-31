Presque Isle Girls Rally from 24 Down at Halftime to Beat John Bapst 47-43 [STATS]
Talk about a tale of 2 halves! The John Bapst Crusaders were firmly in control at the end of the 1st Half, leading the Presque Isle Wildcats 36-12. But, int the 3rd Quarter, the Wildcats outscored John Bapst 16-3, to cut the lead to 39-32. The 4th Quarter belonged to Presque Isle, as they out scored John Bapst 19-4 for the huge comeback win.
In the 2nd Half, Presque Isle outscored John Bapst 35-7.
Presque Isle was led by Addison Clairmont and Jorja Maynard, each of whom finished with 13 points. Georganna Curtis had 10 points. The Wildcats had 7 3-pointers on the day. Maynard and Clairmont each had 3 3-pointes, with Curtis the other. Presque Isle was 8-14 from the free throw line.
John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with a game-high 23 points. Stella Goetz had 8 points. Gaetani had 2 3-pointres and Anna Smith the other 3-pointer for the Crusaders. John Bapst was 8-11 from the free throw line.
Presue Isle is now 6-2. They will play at home against Caribou on Tuesday, January 2nd at 7 p.m.
John Bapst remains winless, at 0-7. They will host Houlton on Wednesday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Presque Isle Girls
|5
|7
|16
|19
|47
|John Bapst Girls
|20
|16
|3
|4
|43
Box Score
Presque Isle
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Carrilyn Buck
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Clairmont
|13
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Olivia Locke
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Karlynn Gilmour
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Keira Tompkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jorja Maynard
|13
|1
|3
|2
|2
|Rhianna Desjardins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion Young
|8
|3
|-
|2
|2
|Emily Hallett
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Lenora Curtis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Georganna Curtis
|10
|3
|1
|1
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|47
|9
|7
|8
|14
John Bapst
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Maddie Peters
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jessie Grant
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rylie Soucy
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Schoppee
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lauren Hogan
|3
|1
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Julia Turner
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hailee Dearborn
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claire Gaetani
|23
|9
|7
|2
|3
|3
|Lily Philbrook
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stella Goetz
|8
|3
|3
|-
|2
|4
|Morgan Wilson
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Anna Smith
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sophia Ward
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hadley Oliver
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|43
|16
|13
|3
|8
|11