Presque Isle Golf Moves to 6-0 with 165-183 Win Over Old Town

The Presque Isle Golf Team moved to 6-0 on the season with a 165-183 win over the Old Town Coyotes on Tuesday, September 5th at the Presque Isle Country Club.

Presque Isle's Grant Stubbs was the medalist with a low round of 34.

Here are the individual scores

Presque Isle

Grant Stubbs 34

Jack Boone 42

Owen MacKinnon 44

Gavin Dunleavy 45

Cooper Boinske 45

Ean Roy 45

Wyatt Young 45

Old Town

Nate Baker 44

Brady Harris 44

Sam Cote 46

Ridge Mitchell 51

Riely Thomas 51

Michael Garland 54

Julian Duty 55

Thanks to Presque Isle Coach Matt Madore for the stats.

