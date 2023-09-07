Presque Isle Golf Moves to 6-0 with 165-183 Win Over Old Town
The Presque Isle Golf Team moved to 6-0 on the season with a 165-183 win over the Old Town Coyotes on Tuesday, September 5th at the Presque Isle Country Club.
Presque Isle's Grant Stubbs was the medalist with a low round of 34.
Here are the individual scores
Presque Isle
- Grant Stubbs 34
- Jack Boone 42
- Owen MacKinnon 44
- Gavin Dunleavy 45
- Cooper Boinske 45
- Ean Roy 45
- Wyatt Young 45
Old Town
- Nate Baker 44
- Brady Harris 44
- Sam Cote 46
- Ridge Mitchell 51
- Riely Thomas 51
- Michael Garland 54
- Julian Duty 55
Thanks to Presque Isle Coach Matt Madore for the stats.
