Presque Isle Nips Hampden Academy 159-159
The Presque Isle Wildcats Golf Team nipped the Hampden Academy Broncos 159-159 at the Hampden Country Club on Friday September 8th. The Wildcats won in a tiebreaker as they went to the score of the 5th team members.
Hampden Academy's Eli Vine was the medalist with a low round score of 34.
The Wildcats are undefeated, with a 8-0 record.
Here are the individual scores
Presque Isle
- Cooper Boinske 37
- Grant Stubbs 40
- Gavin Dunleavy 40
- Ean Roy 42
- Owen MacKinnon 43
- Wyatt Young 43
- Jack Boone 51
Hampden Academy
- Eli Vine 34
- Sawyer Worcester 38
- TJ Llereng 42
- Alex Bruce 45
- Jaydon Hersey 47
- Brady Tiensivv 48
- Harrison Withee 50
Thanks to Presque Isle Coach Matthew Madore for the information.
