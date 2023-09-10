Presque Isle Nips Hampden Academy 159-159

Photo Chris Popper

The Presque Isle Wildcats Golf Team nipped the Hampden Academy Broncos 159-159 at the Hampden Country Club on Friday September 8th. The Wildcats won in a tiebreaker as they went to the score of the 5th team members.

Hampden Academy's Eli Vine was the medalist with a low round score of 34.

The Wildcats are undefeated, with a 8-0 record.

Here are the individual scores

Presque Isle

  • Cooper Boinske   37
  • Grant Stubbs   40
  • Gavin Dunleavy   40
  • Ean Roy   42
  • Owen MacKinnon   43
  • Wyatt Young   43
  • Jack Boone   51

 Hampden Academy

  • Eli Vine   34
  • Sawyer Worcester   38
  • TJ Llereng   42
  • Alex Bruce   45
  • Jaydon Hersey   47
  • Brady Tiensivv   48
  • Harrison Withee  50

Thanks to Presque Isle Coach Matthew Madore for the information.

