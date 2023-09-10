Presque Isle Nips Hampden Academy 159-159

The Presque Isle Wildcats Golf Team nipped the Hampden Academy Broncos 159-159 at the Hampden Country Club on Friday September 8th. The Wildcats won in a tiebreaker as they went to the score of the 5th team members.

Hampden Academy's Eli Vine was the medalist with a low round score of 34.

The Wildcats are undefeated, with a 8-0 record.

Here are the individual scores

Presque Isle

Cooper Boinske 37

Grant Stubbs 40

Gavin Dunleavy 40

Ean Roy 42

Owen MacKinnon 43

Wyatt Young 43

Jack Boone 51

Hampden Academy

Eli Vine 34

Sawyer Worcester 38

TJ Llereng 42

Alex Bruce 45

Jaydon Hersey 47

Brady Tiensivv 48

Harrison Withee 50

Thanks to Presque Isle Coach Matthew Madore for the information.

