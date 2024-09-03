Presque Isle Wins 4-Way Golf Match at Hampden Academy

The Presque Isle Wildcats won the 4-way match at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Competing were teams from Caribou, Ellsworth, Hampden Academy and Presque Isle. The team totals were

Presque Isle 167

Hampden Academy 174

Caribou 184

Ellsworth 211

