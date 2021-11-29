Princeton Tigers Maul Maine Black Bears 82-43

The Princeton Tigers Women's Basketball Team thoroughly dominated the Maine Black Bears in Princeton, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon, November 28th, winning 82-43.

Princeton led 17-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 39-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers outscored Maine 28-11 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 67-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maeve Carroll was Maine's leading scorer, finishing with 13 points. The Black Bears didn't have another player in double figures. 3 players were tied with 6 points.

The Black Bears shot 38.6 percent from the field, (17-44) and were only 3-19 (15.8 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 6-8 from the free throw line.

Princeton had 4 players in double figures, led by Abby Meyers with a game high 21 points. Julia Cunningham had 14 points while Grace Stone and Maggie Connolly each had 11 points.

The Tigers shot a sizzling 52.5 percent from the field, going 32-61. They were 3-10 (30 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc and were 15-18 from the free throw line.

Princeton only turned the ball over 6 times, while Maine turned the ball over 21 times.

Maine is now 2-5 while Princeton is 5-1

The Black Bears finally return home after 4 consecutive games on the road. They play at the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday, December 4th against Drexel. The tip-off is at 12 Noon with the pregame starting at 11:30 on 92.9 The Ticket. Then, they play the University of Rhode Island at the Augusta Civic Center on Sunday December 12th at 1 p.m. Maine youth, grade school and high school teams can receive free admission to that game, if they register by November 30th. Details can be found HERE