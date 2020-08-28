Prop Bets Against Bryan Stackpole

You can cast your votes on our Facebook or Twitter pages, and see if you can maintain your one win lead against Bryan Stackpole.

Prop Bets == 8/28/2020

1 – Which will be higher? Who finishes with the better ranking this weekend Louis Oosthuizen at the BMW Championship or Matt Kenseth at the NASCAR Cup Race at Daytona International Speedway?

Louis Oosthuizen –

Matt Kenseth – Bryan’s Pick

2 – Which will be higher? The number of fights at UFC Fight Night Saturday that go to the judges, or the number of fights finished?

Decisions –

Finishes – Bryan’s Pick

3 – Which will be higher? The head strikes landed by Anthony Smith in the UFC Main Event Saturday night or the final round score of the winner of the BMW Championship?

Smith Head Strikes –

BMW Winner Final Round Score – Bryan’s Pick

4 – Which player has the better finish at the BMW Championship this weekend? Dustin Johnson or Justin Thomas? Dustin or Justin?

Dustin Johnson – Bryan’s Pick

Justin Thomas –