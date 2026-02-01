The #17 Maine Black Bears looked poised to upset #9 Providence on Saturday night, January 31st at Alfond Arena. Leading 2-1 with the final horn about to sound, Providence tied the game 2-2 with 5.6 seconds left to play, and then won the game 3:24 into overtime.

Maine led 1-0 with 4:45 gone in the 1st Period, on a goal by Justin Poirier assisted by Brandon Chabrier and Max Scott.

The Friars tied the game with 9:01 gone, but Maine took the lead 2-1 with 3:23 to play in the 1st Period. on a goal by Loic Usereau, assisted by Thomas Freel and Thomas Pichette.

The Black Bears led until the Friar's goal with 5.6 seconds in the 3rd Period to tie the game.

Maine was 0-3 on the powerplay, while Providence was 0-4.

Maine outshot Providence 25-23.

Mathis Rousseau was in goal for Maine and had 20 saves.

Providence is now 16-7-2 overall and 11-3-1 in Hockey East.

Maine is 14-10-2 overall and 8-8-0 in Hockey East.

Maine is on the road on Friday night, February 6th. They will play at Boston University. The puck drops at 7 p.m. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields, and the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m.