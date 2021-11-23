PTC Football Class B North All Conference Teams Fall 2021
The PTC released their All-Conference Football Teams for Class B North on Tuesday, November 23rd. Congratulations to all!
First Team
- Quaterback - Will Ledbetter - Windham
- Running Backs - Parker Higgins - Lawrence; Cameron Hughes - Brewer
- Receivers - Ashton Dennett - Cony; Quintcey McCray - Skowheganl Max Arbour - Windham
- Tight End - Nick Garrison - Windham
- Center - Cameron Littlefield - Lawrence
- Guards - Adam Baugh - Cony; Rocco Mancini - Falmouth
- Tackles - Brayden Perkins - Messalonskee; Dylan Mathieson - Windham
- Utility Player - Marcus Hampton - Skowhegan
- Place Kicker - Jordan Bridge - Windham
- Return Specialist - Simon Bessey - Messalonskee
- Punter - Lucas Campbell - Lawrence
- Defensive Ends - Kyle LePage - Skowhegan; Casey Mills - Cony; Nick Garrision - Windham
- Defensive Tackle - Jason Scott - Windham
- Linebackers - Tate Chork - Windham; Hunter McEwen - Skowhegan; Parker Higgins - Lawrence; Caden Schleis-Hooyman - Cony
- Defensive Secondary - Tedd Hanley - Falmouth; Brady Doucette - Messalonskee; Marcus Hampton - Skowhegan; Max Arbour - Windham
- Defensive Utility - Tyler Annis - Skowhegan
- Player of the Year - Nick Garrison - Windham
- Coach of the Year - Matt Perkins - Windham
- Assistant Coach of the Year - Dennis Martin - Messalonskee
2nd Team
- Quarterback - Brady Doucette - Messalonskee
- Running Backs - Giovanni Caccamo - Messalonskee; Elijah Klaiber - Cony
- Receivers - Finn Caxton-Smith - Falmouth; Alex Yeaton - Windham; Tyler Annis - Skowhegan
- Tight End - Casey Mills - Cony
- Center - Haisen Foster - Mt. Blue
- Guards - Caleb Seymour - Brewer; Tyler Longley - Skowhegan
- Tackles - Kyle LePage - Skowhegan; Jaden Geyer - Cony
- Utility Players - Jason Scott - Windham; James Presti - Cony
- Place Kicker - Kam Douin - Cony
- Return Specialist - Quintcey McCray - Skowhegan
- Defensive Ends - Lucas Campbell - Lawrence; Collin LePage - Skowhegan; Colby Mizner - Windham
- Defensive Tackle - Adam Baugh - Cony
- Linebackers - Caleb Thibodeau - Brewer; Cooper Bush - Falmouth; Matthew Trombley - Lawrence
- Defensive Secondary - Logan Levensalor - Brewer; Ashton Dennett - Cony; Garrett Card - Messalonskee; Quintcey McCray
- Defensive Utility - Ben Wentworth - Falmouth
