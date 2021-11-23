PTC Football Class B North All Conference Teams Fall 2021

Lewis Wright

The PTC released their All-Conference Football Teams for Class B North on Tuesday, November 23rd. Congratulations to all!

First Team

  • Quaterback - Will Ledbetter - Windham
  • Running Backs - Parker Higgins - Lawrence; Cameron Hughes - Brewer
  • Receivers - Ashton Dennett - Cony; Quintcey McCray - Skowheganl Max Arbour - Windham
  • Tight End - Nick Garrison - Windham
  • Center - Cameron Littlefield - Lawrence
  • Guards - Adam Baugh - Cony; Rocco Mancini - Falmouth
  • Tackles - Brayden Perkins - Messalonskee; Dylan Mathieson - Windham
  • Utility Player - Marcus Hampton - Skowhegan
  • Place Kicker - Jordan Bridge - Windham
  • Return Specialist - Simon Bessey - Messalonskee
  • Punter - Lucas Campbell - Lawrence
  • Defensive Ends - Kyle LePage - Skowhegan; Casey Mills - Cony; Nick Garrision - Windham
  • Defensive Tackle - Jason Scott - Windham
  • Linebackers - Tate Chork - Windham; Hunter McEwen - Skowhegan; Parker Higgins - Lawrence; Caden Schleis-Hooyman - Cony
  • Defensive Secondary -  Tedd Hanley - Falmouth; Brady Doucette - Messalonskee; Marcus Hampton - Skowhegan; Max Arbour - Windham
  • Defensive Utility - Tyler Annis - Skowhegan
  • Player of the Year - Nick Garrison - Windham
  • Coach of the Year - Matt Perkins - Windham
  • Assistant Coach of the Year - Dennis Martin - Messalonskee

2nd Team

  • Quarterback - Brady Doucette - Messalonskee
  • Running Backs - Giovanni Caccamo - Messalonskee; Elijah Klaiber - Cony
  • Receivers - Finn Caxton-Smith - Falmouth; Alex Yeaton - Windham; Tyler Annis - Skowhegan
  • Tight End - Casey Mills - Cony
  • Center - Haisen Foster - Mt. Blue
  • Guards - Caleb Seymour - Brewer; Tyler Longley - Skowhegan
  • Tackles - Kyle LePage - Skowhegan; Jaden Geyer - Cony
  • Utility Players - Jason Scott - Windham; James Presti - Cony
  • Place Kicker - Kam Douin - Cony
  • Return Specialist - Quintcey McCray - Skowhegan
  • Defensive Ends - Lucas Campbell - Lawrence; Collin LePage - Skowhegan; Colby Mizner - Windham
  • Defensive Tackle - Adam Baugh - Cony
  • Linebackers - Caleb Thibodeau - Brewer; Cooper Bush - Falmouth; Matthew Trombley - Lawrence
  • Defensive Secondary - Logan Levensalor - Brewer; Ashton Dennett - Cony; Garrett Card - Messalonskee; Quintcey McCray
  • Defensive Utility - Ben Wentworth - Falmouth

Any spelling errors please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and they'll be fixed ASAP

