PTC Football Class B North All Conference Teams Fall 2021

The PTC released their All-Conference Football Teams for Class B North on Tuesday, November 23rd. Congratulations to all!

First Team

Quaterback - Will Ledbetter - Windham

Running Backs - Parker Higgins - Lawrence; Cameron Hughes - Brewer

Receivers - Ashton Dennett - Cony; Quintcey McCray - Skowheganl Max Arbour - Windham

Tight End - Nick Garrison - Windham

Center - Cameron Littlefield - Lawrence

Guards - Adam Baugh - Cony; Rocco Mancini - Falmouth

Tackles - Brayden Perkins - Messalonskee; Dylan Mathieson - Windham

Utility Player - Marcus Hampton - Skowhegan

Place Kicker - Jordan Bridge - Windham

Return Specialist - Simon Bessey - Messalonskee

Punter - Lucas Campbell - Lawrence

Defensive Ends - Kyle LePage - Skowhegan; Casey Mills - Cony; Nick Garrision - Windham

Defensive Tackle - Jason Scott - Windham

Linebackers - Tate Chork - Windham; Hunter McEwen - Skowhegan; Parker Higgins - Lawrence; Caden Schleis-Hooyman - Cony

Defensive Secondary - Tedd Hanley - Falmouth; Brady Doucette - Messalonskee; Marcus Hampton - Skowhegan; Max Arbour - Windham

Defensive Utility - Tyler Annis - Skowhegan

Player of the Year - Nick Garrison - Windham

Coach of the Year - Matt Perkins - Windham

Assistant Coach of the Year - Dennis Martin - Messalonskee

2nd Team

Quarterback - Brady Doucette - Messalonskee

Running Backs - Giovanni Caccamo - Messalonskee; Elijah Klaiber - Cony

Receivers - Finn Caxton-Smith - Falmouth; Alex Yeaton - Windham; Tyler Annis - Skowhegan

Tight End - Casey Mills - Cony

Center - Haisen Foster - Mt. Blue

Guards - Caleb Seymour - Brewer; Tyler Longley - Skowhegan

Tackles - Kyle LePage - Skowhegan; Jaden Geyer - Cony

Utility Players - Jason Scott - Windham; James Presti - Cony

Place Kicker - Kam Douin - Cony

Return Specialist - Quintcey McCray - Skowhegan

Defensive Ends - Lucas Campbell - Lawrence; Collin LePage - Skowhegan; Colby Mizner - Windham

Defensive Tackle - Adam Baugh - Cony

Linebackers - Caleb Thibodeau - Brewer; Cooper Bush - Falmouth; Matthew Trombley - Lawrence

Defensive Secondary - Logan Levensalor - Brewer; Ashton Dennett - Cony; Garrett Card - Messalonskee; Quintcey McCray

Defensive Utility - Ben Wentworth - Falmouth

