PVC All-Conference Wrestling Teams 2022-23 Season
The Penobscot Valley Conference released their 2022-23 All-Conference Wrestling Teams. Congratulations to All!
Wt. Class-106:
- 1st team: Chase Scott, Calais
- 2nd team: Shawn Cushing, Washington Academy
- Honorable Mention: Asher Bishop, Woodland
Wt. Class-113:
- 1st team: Carter Noble, MDI
- 2nd: Joel Allen, Ellsworth
- Honorable Mention: Noah Woodruff, Dexter
Wt. Class-120:
- 1st team: Nathan Durgin, Foxcroft Academy
- 2nd: Henry Bell, Washington Academy
- Honorable Mention: Garrett Tibbetts, Dexter
Wt. Class 126:
- 1st team: Connor Langerak, Mattanawcook
- 2nd: Timothy Milliken Dexter
- Honorable Mention: Luke Horne, Ellsworth
Wt. Class 132:
- 1st team: Hayden Hanson, Foxcroft Academy
- 2nd: Tristan Hicks, Washington Academy
- Honorable Mention: Molly Sipple, PCHS
Wt. Class 138:
- 1st team: Owen Harper, Mattanawcook
- 2nd: Karson Tibbetts, PCHS
- Honorable Mention: Grayson Mote, Ellsworth
Wt. Class 145:
- 1st team: Dominic Zeller, PCHS
- 2nd: Logan Rowell, Ellsworth
- Honorable Mention: Kyle Lund, Washington Academy
Wt. Class 152:
- 1st team: Alex Zeller, PCHS
- 2nd: Sam Charles, Old Town
- Honorable Mention: Ian Friend, Mattanawcook Academy
Wt. Class 160:
- 1st team: Skylar Gibbs, Foxcroft Academy
- 2nd: Ridge Weatherbee, Ellsworth
- Honorable Mention: Will Gray, Bucksport
Wt. Class 170:
- 1st team: Gage Beaudry, Dexter
- 2nd: Dominic Cookson, PCHS
- Honorable Mention: Mykolai Petrov, Washington Academy
Wt. Class 182:
- 1st team: Isaac Hainer, Mattanawcook Academy
- 2nd: Kayden Foster, Bucksport
- Honorable Mention: Caleb Schobel, Dexter
Wt. Class 195:
- 1st team: James Dube, Mattanawcook
- 2nd: Luke McKenny, Ellsworth
- Honorable Mention: Connor Fitch, Bucksport
Wt. Class 220:
- 1st team: Joe Bowen, Bucksport
- 2nd: Casey McDonald, Ellsworth
- Honorable Mention: Garrett Chase, Foxcroft Academy
Wt. Class 285:
- 1st team: Beau Talbot, PCHS
- 2nd: Wyatt Weaver, Bucksport
- Honorable Mention: Hayden Melvin, Washington Academy
Coach of the Year: Zach Wilson, PCHS
Wrestler of the Meet: Molly Sipple, PCHS