PVC All-Conference Wrestling Teams 2022-23 Season

The Penobscot Valley Conference released their 2022-23 All-Conference Wrestling Teams. Congratulations to All!

Wt. Class-106:

1st team: Chase Scott, Calais

2nd team: Shawn Cushing, Washington Academy

Honorable Mention: Asher Bishop, Woodland

Wt. Class-113:

1st team: Carter Noble, MDI

2nd: Joel Allen, Ellsworth

Honorable Mention: Noah Woodruff, Dexter

Wt. Class-120:

1st team: Nathan Durgin, Foxcroft Academy

2nd: Henry Bell, Washington Academy

Honorable Mention: Garrett Tibbetts, Dexter

Wt. Class 126:

1st team: Connor Langerak, Mattanawcook

2nd: Timothy Milliken Dexter

Honorable Mention: Luke Horne, Ellsworth

Wt. Class 132:

1st team: Hayden Hanson, Foxcroft Academy

2nd: Tristan Hicks, Washington Academy

Honorable Mention: Molly Sipple, PCHS

Wt. Class 138:

1st team: Owen Harper, Mattanawcook

2nd: Karson Tibbetts, PCHS

Honorable Mention: Grayson Mote, Ellsworth

Wt. Class 145:

1st team: Dominic Zeller, PCHS

2nd: Logan Rowell, Ellsworth

Honorable Mention: Kyle Lund, Washington Academy

Wt. Class 152:

1st team: Alex Zeller, PCHS

2nd: Sam Charles, Old Town

Honorable Mention: Ian Friend, Mattanawcook Academy

Wt. Class 160:

1st team: Skylar Gibbs, Foxcroft Academy

2nd: Ridge Weatherbee, Ellsworth

Honorable Mention: Will Gray, Bucksport

Wt. Class 170:

1st team: Gage Beaudry, Dexter

2nd: Dominic Cookson, PCHS

Honorable Mention: Mykolai Petrov, Washington Academy

Wt. Class 182:

1st team: Isaac Hainer, Mattanawcook Academy

2nd: Kayden Foster, Bucksport

Honorable Mention: Caleb Schobel, Dexter

Wt. Class 195:

1st team: James Dube, Mattanawcook

2nd: Luke McKenny, Ellsworth

Honorable Mention: Connor Fitch, Bucksport

Wt. Class 220:

1st team: Joe Bowen, Bucksport

2nd: Casey McDonald, Ellsworth

Honorable Mention: Garrett Chase, Foxcroft Academy

Wt. Class 285:

1st team: Beau Talbot, PCHS

2nd: Wyatt Weaver, Bucksport

Honorable Mention: Hayden Melvin, Washington Academy

Coach of the Year: Zach Wilson, PCHS

Wrestler of the Meet: Molly Sipple, PCHS