PVC Class B Tennis All-Conference Boy’s and Girl’s Tennis Teams

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference released their All-Conference Boy's and Girl's Tennis Teams. Congratulations to all on a great season!

Boy's

Singles

1st Team

Khang Nguyen - Foxcroft Academy - Player of the Year

Fernando Calderon - Foxcroft Academy

Westy Granholm - MDI

Max Friedlander - MDI

2nd Team

Sam Hebert - Caribou

Kai Barrett - Ellsworth

Sam Poth - John Bapst

Honorable Mention

Isaac Staples - Presque Isle

Nico Taracena - Foxcroft Academy

Doubles

1st Team

Eduardo Lopez/Biell Trullas - Foxcroft Academy

Evan Ankrom/Jameson Weir - MDI

2nd Team

Carlos Rodriguez/Pablo Rosano - Foxcroft Academy

Jack Derosier/Finn Oldenburg - John Bapst

Honorable Mention

Jack Hallet/Alex Duprey - Presque Isle

Jacob Brains-Busy/Bryson Madden - Old Town

Ben Bouchard/Landyn Waldemarson - Caribou

Girl's

Singles

1st Team

Megan Jordan - Ellsworth - Player of the Year

Sol Vidal - Foxcroft Academy

Anna Drake - John Bapst

2nd Team

Aslyn Bouchard - Caribou

Sadie May - Old Town

Briana Kane - Ellsworth

Honorable Mention

Jaquie Pangburn - John Bapst

Brooke Gallop - Hermon

Doubles

1st Team

Natalie Baker/Addyson Feero - Old Town

Bella Bowden/Brooke Gallop - Hermon

2nd Team

Haylie Madden/Allyson Caron - Old Town