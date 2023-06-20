PVC Class B Tennis All-Conference Boy’s and Girl’s Tennis Teams
The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference released their All-Conference Boy's and Girl's Tennis Teams. Congratulations to all on a great season!
Boy's
Singles
1st Team
- Khang Nguyen - Foxcroft Academy - Player of the Year
- Fernando Calderon - Foxcroft Academy
- Westy Granholm - MDI
- Max Friedlander - MDI
2nd Team
- Sam Hebert - Caribou
- Kai Barrett - Ellsworth
- Sam Poth - John Bapst
Honorable Mention
- Isaac Staples - Presque Isle
- Nico Taracena - Foxcroft Academy
Doubles
1st Team
- Eduardo Lopez/Biell Trullas - Foxcroft Academy
- Evan Ankrom/Jameson Weir - MDI
2nd Team
- Carlos Rodriguez/Pablo Rosano - Foxcroft Academy
- Jack Derosier/Finn Oldenburg - John Bapst
Honorable Mention
- Jack Hallet/Alex Duprey - Presque Isle
- Jacob Brains-Busy/Bryson Madden - Old Town
- Ben Bouchard/Landyn Waldemarson - Caribou
Girl's
Singles
1st Team
- Megan Jordan - Ellsworth - Player of the Year
- Sol Vidal - Foxcroft Academy
- Anna Drake - John Bapst
2nd Team
- Aslyn Bouchard - Caribou
- Sadie May - Old Town
- Briana Kane - Ellsworth
Honorable Mention
- Jaquie Pangburn - John Bapst
- Brooke Gallop - Hermon
Doubles
1st Team
- Natalie Baker/Addyson Feero - Old Town
- Bella Bowden/Brooke Gallop - Hermon
2nd Team
- Haylie Madden/Allyson Caron - Old Town
Get our free mobile app