Foxcroft Girls Tennis Beats Ellsworth 3-2

The Foxcroft Academy Girls Tennis Team beat Ellsworth 3-2 on Thursday, April 25th.

Here are the results

1st Singles Megan Jordan (EHS) beat Annabelle Holman (FA) 8-4

2nd Singles Miah Coffin (EHS) beat Mady Kimball (FA)8-1

3rd Singles Shaelyn Jankunis (FA) beat Whitney Clarke (EHS) 8-2

1st Doubles Sam Ossefort/Emma Bither (FA) beat Brynn Stevenson/Shae Carter (EHS) 8-4

2nd Doubles Lea Schnetzer/Shely Webber (FA) beat Bo Barrett/Hannah Frost (EHS) 8-6

Thanks to Amanda Frost for the scores.

