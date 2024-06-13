PVC Class D All-Conference Baseball Team
Here are the members of the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference's (PVC) All-Conference Class D Baseball Team! Congratulations to all!
1st Team
- Woodland - Evan Curtis
- Stearns - Caden Raymond
- Lee Academy - Finn Knowles and Andre Giden
- PCHS/Greenville - Brady Gaw and Noah Kain
- Searsport - Ashton Ellis and Drew Bagkey
- Bangor Christian - Cole Payne
- Schenck - Cameron Atkinson
2nd Team
- Woodland - Gaige Farrar and Isaiah Nicholas
- Stearns - Owen Wilkson, Zach Doyle and Caleb Shearer
- Bangor Christian - Blaze Morris
- PCHS/Greenville - Scott Chadbourne
- Machias - Mickey Fitzsimmons
- Lee Aacademy - Austen Jipson and Cohen Noble
3rd Team
- Schenck - Brayden Osborne and Owen Wyman
- Stearns - Aidan Jamieson
- PVHS - Chase Osgood, Scott Lane and Cooper Lindquist
- Lee Academy - Jackson Sabattus
- Jonesport-Beals - Brevan Kenney
- Player of the Year - Evan Curtis - Woodland
- Pitcher of the Year - Evan Curtis - Woodland
- Coach of the Year - Ryan Lincoln - Woodland
