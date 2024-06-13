PVC Class D All-Conference Baseball Team

David Lee

Here are the members of the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference's (PVC) All-Conference Class D Baseball Team! Congratulations to all!

1st Team

  • Woodland - Evan Curtis
  • Stearns - Caden Raymond
  • Lee Academy - Finn Knowles and Andre Giden
  • PCHS/Greenville - Brady Gaw and Noah Kain
  • Searsport - Ashton Ellis and Drew Bagkey
  • Bangor Christian - Cole Payne
  • Schenck - Cameron Atkinson

2nd Team

  • Woodland - Gaige Farrar and Isaiah Nicholas
  • Stearns - Owen Wilkson, Zach Doyle and Caleb Shearer
  • Bangor Christian - Blaze Morris
  • PCHS/Greenville - Scott Chadbourne
  • Machias - Mickey Fitzsimmons
  • Lee Aacademy - Austen Jipson and Cohen Noble

3rd Team

  • Schenck - Brayden Osborne and Owen Wyman
  • Stearns - Aidan Jamieson
  • PVHS - Chase Osgood, Scott Lane and Cooper Lindquist
  • Lee Academy - Jackson Sabattus
  • Jonesport-Beals - Brevan Kenney

 

  • Player of the Year - Evan Curtis - Woodland
  • Pitcher of the Year  - Evan Curtis - Woodland
  • Coach of the Year - Ryan Lincoln - Woodland
