PVC Class D All-Conference Baseball Team

Here are the members of the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference's (PVC) All-Conference Class D Baseball Team! Congratulations to all!

1st Team

Woodland - Evan Curtis

Stearns - Caden Raymond

Lee Academy - Finn Knowles and Andre Giden

PCHS/Greenville - Brady Gaw and Noah Kain

Searsport - Ashton Ellis and Drew Bagkey

Bangor Christian - Cole Payne

Schenck - Cameron Atkinson

2nd Team

Woodland - Gaige Farrar and Isaiah Nicholas

Stearns - Owen Wilkson, Zach Doyle and Caleb Shearer

Bangor Christian - Blaze Morris

PCHS/Greenville - Scott Chadbourne

Machias - Mickey Fitzsimmons

Lee Aacademy - Austen Jipson and Cohen Noble

3rd Team

Schenck - Brayden Osborne and Owen Wyman

Stearns - Aidan Jamieson

PVHS - Chase Osgood, Scott Lane and Cooper Lindquist

Lee Academy - Jackson Sabattus

Jonesport-Beals - Brevan Kenney

Player of the Year - Evan Curtis - Woodland

Pitcher of the Year - Evan Curtis - Woodland

Coach of the Year - Ryan Lincoln - Woodland