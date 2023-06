PVC Class D Baseball and Softball All-Conference Teams

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference released their Class D All-Conference Teams in Baseball and Softball today, Thursday, June 8th. Congratulations to all.

Baseball

1st Team

Jason Libby - Bangor Christian

Ashton Ellis - Searsport

Micah Robert - Bangor Christian

Cole Ellis - Searsport

Evan Curtis - Woodland

Andrew Scott - Lee Academy

Kason Ferguson - Machias

Aidan Sanders - Stearns

Braden Richard - Woodland

Nick Allard - Lee Academy

2nd Team

Andrew Glidden - Lee Academy

Shain McIver - Woodland

Brady Clements - Searsport

Cole Payne - Bangor Christian

Cam Zugelder - PVHS

Ryan Libby - Bangor Christian

Isaac Doore - PVHS

Jack Morris - Stearns

Damon Beal - Jonesport-Beals

Ethan Foss - Machias

3rd Team

Gage Ellis - Searsport

Gabe Reed - PVHS

Caden Raymond - Stearns

Nate Ashey - Searsport

Caleb DeSantis - Schenck

Pitcher and Player of the Year - Jason Libby - Bangor Christian

Coach of the Year - John Frye - Searsport

Softball

1st Team

Ana Lang - Searsport

Jaida Case - Machias

Brooke Smith - Woodland

Lauren Veino - PVHS

Kelly Farber - Stearns

Maleah Rhodes - Machias

Emma Potter - PVHS

Maggie Allen - Machias

Allie LeBlanc - PVHS

Lily Nadeau - Searsport

2nd Team

Lexi Bjork - Greenville

Julia Young - PVHS

Kyla Welch - Stearns

Aspen Alley - Jonesport-Beals

Lakely St. Jean - Greenville

Emma Peabody - Jonesport-Beals

Braidey Girsa - Stearns

Baileigh Bagley - Searsport

Laura Warman - Searsport

Kellie Williams - PVHS

3rd Team

Kiara Krumbholz - Searsport

Kliema Morris - Shead

Lila Cummings - PVHS

Player and Pitcher of the Year - Ana Lang - Searsport

Coach of the Year - Christin Obrey - Searsport

