PVC Eastern Maine Indoor Track League – December 14 [RESULTS]

There was a LONG indoor track meet at the University of Maine this past Saturday, December 14th, with 17 schools participating. Here are the Team Results and Links to the individual results.

The PVC divides the schools into 2 groups A and B, but all the schools competed concurrently Saturday, which made for a long, long afternoon and evening.

Group A

Bangor Christian

Brewer

Central

Hampden Academy

Hermon

John Bapst

Sumner

Group B

Bangor

Bucksport

Foxcroft Academy

GSA

MDI

Old Town

Orono

PCHS

Penquis

Presque Isle.

The Boy's A Team Results were

1. Hampden Academy 142

2. Brewer 87

3.Hermon 56

T4 Ellsworth and John Bapst 44

6. Sumner 28

7. Central 15

8. Bangor Christian 7

To see the individual results click HERE

The Girl's A Team Results were

Hampden Academy 182 Brewer 76 Central 41 John Bapst 38 Hermon 35 Bangor Christian 16 Ellsworth 12 Sumner 5

To see the individual results click HERE

The Boy's B Team Results were

Bangor 118.50 Orono 85.50 Old Town 66 George Stevens Academy 59 Presque Isle 32 Foxcroft Academy 19 Bucksport 15 Penquis Valley 14 MDI 5

To see the individual results click HERE

The Girl's B Team Results were

1. Bangor 108

2. Old Town 69

3. Orono 54.50

4. MDI 53.50

T5. Bucksport and Presque Isle 52

7. Houlton 20

8. PCHS 14

9. GSA 2

To see the individual results click HERE

You can nominate an athlete for Week 2 (December 9-14) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 2 through Sunday, December 15th. Voting will take place Monday, December 16th through Thursday, December 19th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 20th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

