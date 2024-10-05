PVC Golf Championships in Presque Isle – October 4th [RESULTS]

The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) Golf Championships were held in Presque Isle on Friday, October 4th.

Here are the Team Results, with the Top 4 Teams qualifying for the State Championship.

Presque Isle - 327 Old Town - 347 Caribou - 353 Hermon - 370 John Bapst - 372 Ellsworth - 414 MDI - 471

The individual scores were

Nick Lavigne Presque isle 76 Nate Baker Old Town 76 Ryan Blackstone Presque isle 80 Logan Caron Presque isle 81 Matt Pelletier Caribou 81 Nate Sullivan Hermon 84 Brady Harris Old Town 87 Nick Needham John Bapst 87 Michael Garland Old Town 89 Ean Roy Presque isle 90 Luke Beidelman Caribou 90 Jaxson Sockabeson John Bapst 90 Brody Hurd Hermon 91 Ty Hunter Caribou 91 Brady Barnes Caribou 91 Brayden King Ellsworth 91 Teddy Donovan Presque isle 92 Lane Carmichael (IND) Presque isle 93 Alice Korzekwa (F) (IND) Presque isle 93 Nic Plourde Caribou 93 Camden Morrison Hermon 94 Kason Bua (IND) Presque isle 95 Sam Cote Old Town 95 Wyatt O'Donnell Presque isle 96 Max Jameson John Bapst 96 Jace Guidry (IND) Presque isle 97 Myles Rodgerson John Bapst 99 Gavin Mahar Hermon 101 Orion Wilson Ellsworth 101 Orion Laughlin John Bapst 101 Colby Ouellette Caribou 102 Morgan Blair Ellsworth 106 Landin Spooner (IND) Caribou 107 Mason Kinney Hermon 111 Xan Francis John Bapst 111 Brooks Vose Old Town 112 James Brocato Hermon 113 Logan Reece MDI 114 Cate Brown (F) MDI 115 Ben McKenney Ellsworth 116 Tyler Mahaney Old Town 120 Bryce Dillon (IND) Caribou 120 Spencer Grierson MDI 121 Eli MacDonnell MDI 121 Brandon Blaisdell Ellsworth 123 Oakley Thomas MDI 125 Rachel Goodwin (F) MDI 139 Phoebe Chamberlain (F) (ND) MDI 147 Weston Walls Ellsworth 170

Individual Qualifiers from non-qualifying schools or individuals that were extras that attempted to qualify.

Girls

Alice Korzekwa, Presque Isle - 93

Boys

Nate Sullivan, Hermon - 84 Nick Needham, John Bapst - 87 Jaxson Sockbeson, John Bapst - 90

PVC Class B Coach of the Year Matt Madore - Presque Isle

PVC Class B Girls Player of the Year Alice Korzekwa - Presque Isle

PVC Class B Boys Players of the Year Nick Lavigne - Presque Isle, Nate Baker - Old Town

PVC Class B Golf All Conference:

