PVC Golf Championships in Presque Isle – October 4th [RESULTS]

PVC Golf Championships in Presque Isle &#8211; October 4th [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) Golf Championships were held in Presque Isle on Friday, October 4th.

Here are the Team Results, with the Top 4 Teams qualifying for the State Championship.

  1. Presque Isle - 327
  2. Old Town - 347
  3. Caribou - 353
  4. Hermon - 370
  5. John Bapst - 372
  6. Ellsworth - 414
  7. MDI - 471

The individual scores were

Nick LavignePresque isle76
Nate BakerOld Town76
Ryan BlackstonePresque isle80
Logan CaronPresque isle81
Matt PelletierCaribou81
Nate SullivanHermon84
Brady HarrisOld Town87
Nick NeedhamJohn Bapst87
Michael GarlandOld Town89
Ean RoyPresque isle90
Luke BeidelmanCaribou90
Jaxson SockabesonJohn Bapst90
Brody HurdHermon91
Ty HunterCaribou91
Brady BarnesCaribou91
Brayden KingEllsworth91
Teddy DonovanPresque isle92
Lane Carmichael (IND)Presque isle93
Alice Korzekwa (F) (IND)Presque isle93
Nic PlourdeCaribou93
Camden MorrisonHermon94
Kason Bua (IND)Presque isle95
Sam CoteOld Town95
Wyatt O'DonnellPresque isle96
Max JamesonJohn Bapst96
Jace Guidry (IND)Presque isle97
Myles RodgersonJohn Bapst99
Gavin MaharHermon101
Orion WilsonEllsworth101
Orion LaughlinJohn Bapst101
Colby OuelletteCaribou102
Morgan BlairEllsworth106
Landin Spooner (IND)Caribou107
Mason KinneyHermon111
Xan FrancisJohn Bapst111
Brooks VoseOld Town112
James BrocatoHermon113
Logan ReeceMDI114
Cate Brown (F)MDI115
Ben McKenneyEllsworth116
Tyler MahaneyOld Town120
Bryce Dillon (IND)Caribou120
Spencer GriersonMDI121
Eli MacDonnellMDI121
Brandon BlaisdellEllsworth123
Oakley ThomasMDI125
Rachel Goodwin (F)MDI139
Phoebe Chamberlain (F) (ND)MDI147
Weston WallsEllsworth170

Individual Qualifiers from non-qualifying schools or individuals that were extras that attempted to qualify.

Girls

  1.  Alice Korzekwa, Presque Isle - 93

Boys

  1. Nate Sullivan, Hermon - 84
  2. Nick Needham, John Bapst - 87
  3. Jaxson Sockbeson, John Bapst - 90

PVC Class B Coach of the Year Matt Madore - Presque Isle

PVC Class B Girls Player of the Year Alice Korzekwa - Presque Isle

PVC Class B Boys Players of the Year Nick Lavigne - Presque Isle, Nate Baker - Old Town

PVC Class B Golf All Conference:  

 

