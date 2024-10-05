PVC Golf Championships in Presque Isle – October 4th [RESULTS]
The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) Golf Championships were held in Presque Isle on Friday, October 4th.
Here are the Team Results, with the Top 4 Teams qualifying for the State Championship.
- Presque Isle - 327
- Old Town - 347
- Caribou - 353
- Hermon - 370
- John Bapst - 372
- Ellsworth - 414
- MDI - 471
The individual scores were
|Nick Lavigne
|Presque isle
|76
|Nate Baker
|Old Town
|76
|Ryan Blackstone
|Presque isle
|80
|Logan Caron
|Presque isle
|81
|Matt Pelletier
|Caribou
|81
|Nate Sullivan
|Hermon
|84
|Brady Harris
|Old Town
|87
|Nick Needham
|John Bapst
|87
|Michael Garland
|Old Town
|89
|Ean Roy
|Presque isle
|90
|Luke Beidelman
|Caribou
|90
|Jaxson Sockabeson
|John Bapst
|90
|Brody Hurd
|Hermon
|91
|Ty Hunter
|Caribou
|91
|Brady Barnes
|Caribou
|91
|Brayden King
|Ellsworth
|91
|Teddy Donovan
|Presque isle
|92
|Lane Carmichael (IND)
|Presque isle
|93
|Alice Korzekwa (F) (IND)
|Presque isle
|93
|Nic Plourde
|Caribou
|93
|Camden Morrison
|Hermon
|94
|Kason Bua (IND)
|Presque isle
|95
|Sam Cote
|Old Town
|95
|Wyatt O'Donnell
|Presque isle
|96
|Max Jameson
|John Bapst
|96
|Jace Guidry (IND)
|Presque isle
|97
|Myles Rodgerson
|John Bapst
|99
|Gavin Mahar
|Hermon
|101
|Orion Wilson
|Ellsworth
|101
|Orion Laughlin
|John Bapst
|101
|Colby Ouellette
|Caribou
|102
|Morgan Blair
|Ellsworth
|106
|Landin Spooner (IND)
|Caribou
|107
|Mason Kinney
|Hermon
|111
|Xan Francis
|John Bapst
|111
|Brooks Vose
|Old Town
|112
|James Brocato
|Hermon
|113
|Logan Reece
|MDI
|114
|Cate Brown (F)
|MDI
|115
|Ben McKenney
|Ellsworth
|116
|Tyler Mahaney
|Old Town
|120
|Bryce Dillon (IND)
|Caribou
|120
|Spencer Grierson
|MDI
|121
|Eli MacDonnell
|MDI
|121
|Brandon Blaisdell
|Ellsworth
|123
|Oakley Thomas
|MDI
|125
|Rachel Goodwin (F)
|MDI
|139
|Phoebe Chamberlain (F) (ND)
|MDI
|147
|Weston Walls
|Ellsworth
|170
Individual Qualifiers from non-qualifying schools or individuals that were extras that attempted to qualify.
Girls
- Alice Korzekwa, Presque Isle - 93
Boys
- Nate Sullivan, Hermon - 84
- Nick Needham, John Bapst - 87
- Jaxson Sockbeson, John Bapst - 90
PVC Class B Coach of the Year Matt Madore - Presque Isle
PVC Class B Girls Player of the Year Alice Korzekwa - Presque Isle
PVC Class B Boys Players of the Year Nick Lavigne - Presque Isle, Nate Baker - Old Town
PVC Class B Golf All Conference:
We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 5, for the week September 30th- October 5th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 6th, with voting taking place October 7th-10th with the winner of Week 5 being announced on October 11th.
