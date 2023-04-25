PVHS Uses 10-Run 3rd Inning to Beat Stearns 18-6

The Penobscot Valley Howlers used a 10-run 3rd inning to beat the Stearns Softball Team 18-6 on Monday.

Lauren Veino was in the circle for the Howlers and picked up the win, going 5.0 innings, and allowing 3 hits and 6 runs. She struck out 3 and walked 4.

Allie LeBlanc batting leadoff was 2-4 with a pair of doubles, driving in 2 runs to lead Penobscot Valley's offense. Julia Young had a pair of singles. Emma Potter, Abby Farley and Veino each had a single.

For Stearns Rhiannon Gardner was in the circle. She went the distance (4.0 innings) allowing 7 hits and 18 runs. She walked 16 and struck out 2.

Braidey Girsa had a double for Steans. Abby Hutchins and GracynSanders each chipped in with a single.

PVHS is now 1-0 and will play at Lee Academy on Wednesday, April 26 at 4 p.m.

Stearns is 0-2 and will play at Penquis on Wednesday, April 26 at 4:30 p.m.

