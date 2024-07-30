Quirk Motor City Defeats Franklin County 12-2 in Senior Legion State Tournament

Quirk Motor City beat Franklin County 12-2 in a battle of the 2 unbeaten teams in the Senior Legion State Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor Monday night, July 29th. The game was stopped in the bottom of the 5 inning because of the 10-run rule.

Quirk Motor City outhit Franklin County 13-4, scoring 2 runs in the 1st inning, 1 in the 3rd and then putting the game away with 7 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning.

The 1-2-3 hitters for Quirk Motor City set the table, as Andrew Cote was 3-4, scoring 3 runs; Rogan Lord was 3-3 scoring 3 runs and Collin Peckham was 2-3, knocking in 3 runs.

Josh Lorenzo and TJ Llerena each had a double. Kaysen Wildman, Garrett McLeod and Zach McLaughlin each singled.

On the mound, Ashton O'Roak went the distance for Quirk Motor City throwing 5 inning and allowing 4 hits. He struck out 5 and walked 4.

Nolan Leso had a pair of singles for Franklin County. Jayden Meader and Zak Koban each singled.

Logan Dube started on the mound and went 2.2 innings. He allowed 6 hits and 3 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1. Zak Koban went 1.1 innings allowing 6 hits an 8 runs, although just 2 were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Hayden Durrell pitched in the 5th inning before the 10-run rule was called. He allowed 1 hit and 2 runs, walking 3.

Quirk Motor City will play the Trenton Acadians on Tuesday night, July 30th at 7:30 p.m., while Franklin County will play Skowhegan on Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. with the loser eliminated.