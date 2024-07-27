Quirk Motor City Riverdogs beat 36ers 15-3 in Senior Legion State Tournament

The Quirk Motor City Riverdogs beat the 36ers 15-3 on Saturday, July 27th in the Senior Legion State Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. The game was stopped at the end of the 5th inning because of the 10-run rule.

The Riverdogs out of Hampden scored 7 runs in the top of the 3rd inning and then added 4 runs in the 4th and 5th innings.

Collin Peckham started on the mound for the Riverdogs. He went 2.2 innings allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, although just 1 was earned. He struck out 3 batters. Ashton O'Roak pitched 2.0 innings. He didn't allow a hit and struck out 4 while walking 2. Nykson Moors retired the final batter in the 5th with a strikeout.

The Riverdogs banged out 14 hits. They were led by TJ Llerena who went 3-3 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Kaysen Wildman was 2-4, with a double and 3 runs. O'Roak was 2-2 with 2 runs batted in. Gavin Monyok was 2-3 with a run batted in. Zack McLaughlin had a double and drove in 3 runs. Gavin McLeod had a single.

Wildman and Lllerena each swiped 2 bases for the Riverdogs.

Jacob Watkinson started on the mound for the 36ers. He went 2.1 innings allowing 9 hits and 7 runs, walking 1. Gryffan Kristan went 1.1 innings allowing 1 hit and 3 runs, walking 2. Bryson Mattox pitched 1.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 5 runs, walking 3.

Aidan Sanborn, Dom Frison, Kristan, Watkinson, Blade Brann and Sam Markowitz each singled for the 36ers.

The Riverdogs will play the winner of the Old Town-Orono and Skowhegan game . The 36ers will play the loser of the Old Town-Orono and Skowhegan game