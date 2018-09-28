Ramsey Named Husson Softball Coach
Husson University has named Diann Ramsey as new head coach of softball. She takes over from Terren Allen who recently accepted the softball coach job at Colby College.
Ramsey is a former Eagles softball and field hockey player. She played in 95 games with a career batting average of .319. Ramsey graduated from Husson University in 2011 with a degree in Psychology.
"We are thrilled to have Diann join Husson Athletics," said Pergolizzi. "Diann was a member of five different championship teams during her time at Husson. She brings a great deal of knowledge, intensity and passion to her position. We look forward to much success." - Husson Athletics Release
Ramsey has most recently coached field hockey at Bangor High School and coached softball teams through Sluggers Baseball/Softball Training Center in Brewer.
The Eagles softball program is coming of a 21-15 season and won the North Atlantic Conference title.