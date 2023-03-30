Red Sox Set Opening Day Roster

Ahead of the 2:10 p.m. Opening Day Game against the Baltimore Orioles, on Thursday, March 30th the Boston Red Sox set their Opening Day Roster.

The following roster moves were made to get to the 26 players on the Active Roster

Outfielder Raimel Tapia was selected to the active Major League roster from Triple-A Worcester.

was selected to the active Major League roster from Triple-A Worcester. Right-handed pitchers Brayan Bello and Wyatt Mills were placed on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to March 27) with right elbow inflammation.

and were placed on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to March 27) with right elbow inflammation. Left-handed pitcher James Paxton was placed on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to March 27) with a right hamstring strain.

was placed on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to March 27) with a right hamstring strain. Left-handed pitcher Joely Rodriguez was placed on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to March 27) with a right oblique strain.

was placed on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to March 27) with a right oblique strain. Right-handed pitcher Garrett Whitlock was placed on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to March 27) due to recovery from right hip surgery.

was placed on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to March 27) due to recovery from right hip surgery. Infielder Adalberto Mondesi was placed on the 60-Day Injured List due to recovery from left knee surgery.

The Red Sox’ 2023 Opening Day Roster is

BOSTON RED SOX ACTIVE ROSTER (26)

Pitchers (13): Richard Bleier, Ryan Brasier, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Kenley Jansen, Zack Kelly, Corey Kluber, Chris Martin, Kaleb Ort, Nick Pivetta, Chris Sale, John Schreiber, Josh Winckowski

Catchers (2): Reese McGuire, Connor Wong

Infielders (6): Christian Arroyo, Triston Casas, Yu Chang, Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández, Justin Turner

Outfielders (5): Adam Duvall, Rob Refsnyder, Raimel Tapia, Alex Verdugo, Masataka Yoshida

15-DAY INJURED LIST (5)

Pitchers (5): Brayan Bello, Wyatt Mills, James Paxton, Joely Rodriguez, Garrett Whitlock

60-DAY INJURED LIST (2)

Infielders (2): Adalberto Mondesi, Trevor Story