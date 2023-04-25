Reed and Verrill Combine to No-Hit Foxcroft Academy as Hermon Wins 10-0

Lyndsee Reed and Mikelle Verrill combined to no-hit the Foxcroft Academy Ponies as the Hermon Hawks won 10-0 in a 5-inning run-ruled game on Tuesday, April 25th in Hermon.

Reed went 3.0 innings, striking out 7 and walking 2 while Verrill went the final 2.0 innings, striking out 3 without walking a batter.

B. Weston started in the circle for the Ponies. She went 2.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 4 runs. She struck out 1 and walked 2. O.Hill pitched the final 2.1 innings (game was stopped in the 5th with 1 out after Hermon led 10-0). She allowed 1 hit and 6 runs, walking 7.

Molly Simcox had a triple for the Hawks. Makenzie Gallant, Norra Idano, Mikelle Verrill and Braelynn Wilcox all singled for Hermon. Idano had 3 stolen bases, Gallant 2 and Verrill 1.

The Hawks are now 1-0. Hermon will travel to Hampden Academy to play the Broncos Thursday, April 27th at 4:15 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 0-2. They travel to Dexter to play the Tigers on Friday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

