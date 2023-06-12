Regional Softball and Baseball Finals Postponed to Wednesday June 14

Had enough of the rain? Because of the forecast for rain on Tuesday, June 13th, the Maine Principal's Association has announced that the Regional Finals for Softball and Baseball have been postponed from Tuesday, June 13th to Wednesday, June 14th.

The revised game schedule is as follows

Baseball

Class A North - 5 p.m. Morton Field in Augusta - #6 Edward Little vs. #7 Bangor

Class B North - 6:30 p.m. Mansfield Stadium Bangor - #3 Ellsworth vs. #1 Old Town

Class C North - 6 p.m. - Mahaney Stadium Orono - #1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #3 Bucksport

Class D North - 3 p.m. Mansfield Stadium Bangor #6 Bangor Christian vs.

Softball