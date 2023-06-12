Regional Softball and Baseball Finals Postponed to Wednesday June 14
Had enough of the rain? Because of the forecast for rain on Tuesday, June 13th, the Maine Principal's Association has announced that the Regional Finals for Softball and Baseball have been postponed from Tuesday, June 13th to Wednesday, June 14th.
The revised game schedule is as follows
Baseball
- Class A North - 5 p.m. Morton Field in Augusta - #6 Edward Little vs. #7 Bangor
- Class B North - 6:30 p.m. Mansfield Stadium Bangor - #3 Ellsworth vs. #1 Old Town
- Class C North - 6 p.m. - Mahaney Stadium Orono - #1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #3 Bucksport
- Class D North - 3 p.m. Mansfield Stadium Bangor #6 Bangor Christian vs.
Softball
- Class A North - 7 p.m. UMaine Orono - #3 Skowhegan vs. #1 Oxford Hills
- Class B North - 3 p.m. - Coffin Field Brewer - #2 Hermon vs. #1 Nokomis
- Class C North - 3:30 p.m. - UMaine Orono - #1 Bucksport vs. #2 Mattanawcook Academy
- Class D North - 7 p.m. Coffin Field Brewer - #5 Machias vs. #2 PVHS