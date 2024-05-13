Bucksport Falls to Mount View 3-1

The Bucksport Golden Bucks fell to the Mount View Mustangs 3-1 on Monday afternoon, May 13th, despite outhitting Mt. View 5-4

Bucksport took an early 1-0 lead in the 1st inning, before Mt. View scored twice in the bottom of the 4th and once in the 5th.

Ayden Maguire, Trent Goss, Gavyn Holyoke, Jason Terrill and Nick Clair all singled for the Golden Bucks.

Holyoke went the distance for Bucksport. He allowed 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 8 and walking 1.

Noah Hurd started for the Mustangs on the mound and went 4.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 8 and didn't walk a batter. Dakota Harriman came on in relief and pitchec the final 2.1 innings, allowing 2 hits. He struck out and walked 2.

Aiden Davis had a double. Harriman, Hurd and Bernie Dodge all singled for the Mustangs.

Bucksport is now 6-4. They will host Sumner on Wednesday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

Mt. View is now 7-3. They will play at Washington Academy on Wednesday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week once every 3 hours HERE, now through Thursday, May 16th at 11:59 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 13-18 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 19th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th-23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 24th.