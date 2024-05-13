Bangor Beats Oxford Hills 7-3

The Bangor Rams scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 2nd and 4th innings, beating the Oxford Hills Vikings 7-3 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Monday, May 13th.

Kyle Johnson started on the mound for the Rams. He pitched 6.0 innings, allowing 7 hits and 2 runs, both earned, striking out 4 and walking 3. Lucas Rutherford pitched the 7th inning, allowing 1 hit and 1 earned run. He walked 3 and struck out 1.

Jack Schuck had 2 singles for the Rams, driving in 2 runs. Johnson helped himself at the plate with a single and a run batted in. Ethan Sproul had a single and drive in 2 runs. Scott Sockabasin, Jack Earl, Geo Socolow and Gavin Glanville-True each had a single for Bangor.

Brady Truman started on the mound for the Vikings. He went 3.2 innings allowing 7 hits and 7 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 1 and walked 3. Ross Campbell came on in relief and went 1.1 innings allowing 1 hit. Carson Stevens pitched the 6th inning and didn't allow a hit.

Nick Binette was 2-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs for the Vikings. Colton Jendrivk had 2 hits, scoring twice. Brady Truman, Cam Pulkkinen, Hunter Tardiff and Dylan Truman singled.

The Rams, now 7-3 will play at Mount Blue in Farmington on Tuesday, May 14th at 4 p.m.

Oxford Hills is now 8-4. They will host Mt. Ararat on Wednesday, May 15th at 4 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week once every 3 hours HERE, now through Thursday, May 16th at 11:59 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 13-18 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 19th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th-23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 24th.