Revised Basketball Guidance for the 2020-21 Season

The Maine Principal's Association released revised guidance on Friday, November 20th regarding the 2020-21 season.

Perhaps the biggest thing to remember is that the decision to play basketball or any other winter sport will be made on a local level. The local school board will have to approve the decision to play inter-scholastic basketball.

As in the Fall, if a specific county is designated yellow or red, there can be no practices or games until the county is returned to "green".

All players, officials will have to wear masks, including during the game

Spectators will not be allowed at games.

Similar to the Fall, schools will play a regional schedule. Starting on January 11th through February 27th. There shall be no minimum number of games and a maximum of 12 games scheduled. There will be no State Tournament.

In game modifications

Throw-in Official may stand 6 feet or greater away from player making the throw-in and bounce the ball to that player on a front court throw-in.

Free Throw Administration The lead official shall stand on the end line and bounce the ball to the free thrower.

Time-outs and Quarter Breaks All time-outs would be 60-second time-outs. Teams would remain in the bench area during halftime.

Jump Ball Eliminate the jump ball and use a coin toss to determine which team is awarded the first alternating possession for the throw in. To start an overtime period, use a coin toss to determine which team is awarded the ball. Participants must physically distance whenever possible. Coaches are encouraged to hold pre-game, quarter, half-time and post-game meetings physically distant. Discourage unnecessary physical contact, such as high fives, handshakes, fist bumps, or hugs.



Pre-game conference Limit attendees to one coach and one player from each team. Move the location of the pre-game conference away from bench area. All individuals must maintain a physical distance of 6 feet.

Suspend handshakes prior to and following the pregame conference. Coaches and captains can use a good sportsmanship wave.

No pregame introductions. Send players to the floor for the start of play. No postgame handshake, teams should utilize the good sportsmanship wave.

Add language about procedure for starting a game