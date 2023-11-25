Richmond Too Strong for Maine – Spiders Beat Black Bears 77-43

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team hung with the Richmond Spiders through the 1st Half, trailing 17-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 38-30 at the end of the 1st Half. But the Spiders outscored Maine 39-13 in the 2nd Half, to beat Maine 77-43 on Friday night in Des Moines, Iowa.

Maine just couldn't make a basket in the 2nd Half, going 5-25 from the field. For the game Maine shot just 16-61 (26.2 percent) from the field and 5-25 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 6-10 from the free throw line.

Maine was led by Adrianna Smith who finished with 14 points. She had 8 rebounds. No other Black Bear was in double-figures in points.

Richmond was led by Maggie Doogan who finished with a game-high 27 points. Addie Budnik had 13 points and Grace Townsend finished with 12 points.

The Spiders were a red-hot 27-56 from the field, shooting 48.2 percent. They were 3-10 from beyond the 3-point arc and made Maine pay from the free throw line, going 20-29.

Richmond improved to 4-1 while Maine dropped to 3-2.

Maine will be right back at it this afternoon, taking on Louisiana Tech at 12:30 p.m. in Day 2 of the Vibrant Thanksgiving Classic. The pregame on 92.9 The Ticket begins at 12 noon.

Maine will play on Sunday, November 26th at 3 p.m. in the final day of the Classic. They then will host Indiana University on Thursday, November 30th at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.