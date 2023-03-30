Rivals to Become Teammates at USM in the Fall

Two long-time high school basaetball rivals will become teammates in the fall as they join the Division III University of Southern Maine Huskies!

Brady Saunders from Brewer High School and Madden White from Nokomis High School have committed to play basketball for the Huskies in the fall.

Saunders is the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) Basketball Player of the Year and 1st Team All-Conference selection. He helped lead the Brewer Witches to their 1st ever Gold Ball Championship this past season. Saunders was a 2nd Team All-Conference selection in his junior year.

White, is also a 1st Team All-Conference selection, and he helped lead the Nokomis Warriors to their 1st ever Gold Ball Championship in the 2022-23 season.

Both Saunders and White have excelled off the court as well, as the two were also named to the KVAC All-Academic Team for the 2022-23 season.