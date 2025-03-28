Road to the Frozen Four [SCORES]

The NCAA Hockey Tournament started yesterday and it was a wild day, with the #2 team getting bounced and 2 games going into overtime, including one in double-overtime.

Here are Thursday's scores

Cornell defeated #2 Michigan State 4-3

Boston University defeated Ohio State 8-3

#4 Western Michigan defeated Minnesota State 2-1 in Double Overtime

Massachusetts defeated Minnesota 5-4 in Overtime

That means Boston University will play Cornell and #4 Western Michigan will play UMass on Saturday, March 29th in the Regional Finals.

Games scheduled for today, Friday, March 28th include

#1 BC vs. Bentley at 2 p.m.

Providence vs. Denver at 5:30 p.m.

UConn vs. Quinnipiac at 5 p.m.

#3 Maine vs. Penn State at 8:30 p.m.

The #3 Maine vs. Penn State game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields for the pregame starting at 8 p.m. with the puck dropping at 8:30 p.m.

