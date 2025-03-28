Road to the Frozen Four [SCORES]
The NCAA Hockey Tournament started yesterday and it was a wild day, with the #2 team getting bounced and 2 games going into overtime, including one in double-overtime.
Here are Thursday's scores
- Cornell defeated #2 Michigan State 4-3
- Boston University defeated Ohio State 8-3
- #4 Western Michigan defeated Minnesota State 2-1 in Double Overtime
- Massachusetts defeated Minnesota 5-4 in Overtime
That means Boston University will play Cornell and #4 Western Michigan will play UMass on Saturday, March 29th in the Regional Finals.
Games scheduled for today, Friday, March 28th include
- #1 BC vs. Bentley at 2 p.m.
- Providence vs. Denver at 5:30 p.m.
- UConn vs. Quinnipiac at 5 p.m.
- #3 Maine vs. Penn State at 8:30 p.m.
The #3 Maine vs. Penn State game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields for the pregame starting at 8 p.m. with the puck dropping at 8:30 p.m.
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born
American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane.
Gallery Credit: Stacker