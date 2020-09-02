RSU 24 Board of Directors Say No to Fall Interscholastic Sports

On Tuesday, September 1, the RSU 24 Board of Directors voted unanimously to suspend interscholastic athletics for its students for the fall sports season.

Superintendent Michael Eastman released the following statement on Wednesday morning, September 2.

After much discussion over the course of two different meetings, the Regional School Unit #24 Board of Directors voted unanimously to suspend interscholastic athletics for its students for the fall sports season. The Board is very aware of the importance of athletics to our students and our communities but felt that the safety of our students, staff, and school community is the top priority. The fluidity of the guidance being provided and the risk of the transmission of the Coronavirus in our schools through participation in athletics necessitated this decision.

This decision affects soccer, cross country, golf, and football.

RSU 24 includes Sumner Memorial High School, and serves the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Gouldsboro, Mariaville, Sorrento, Steuben, Sullivan, Waltham and Winter Harbor.

The vote comes after state health and education officials urged the Maine Principal's Association to delay the start of the fall sports season as a means of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.