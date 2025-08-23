Aroostook County Schools participating in the Potato Harvest continue to play countable soccer games while schools throughout the rest of the State of Maine finish their 1st week of practices.

Here are scores for Thursday, August 21st and Friday 22nd and standings

Thursday August 21

Girls Soccer

Washburn 2 Fort Fairfield 1

Boys Soccer

Fort Fairfield 4 Washburn 1

Friday August 22

Girls Soccer

Washburn 2 Van Buren 1

Boys Standings

Fort Fairfield 1-0

Easton 1-0

Madawaska 1-0

Washburn 1-2

Central Aroostook 0-1

Fort Kent 0-1

Girls Standings

Washburn 3-1

Fort Kent 1-0

Easton 0-1

Van Buren 0-1

Fort Fairfield 0-1

Madawaska 0-1