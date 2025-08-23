Aroostook County Soccer Scores August 21 and 22

Aroostook County Soccer Scores August 21 and 22

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aroostook County Schools participating in the Potato Harvest continue to play countable soccer games while schools throughout the rest of the State of Maine finish their 1st week of practices.

Here are scores for Thursday, August 21st and Friday 22nd and standings

Thursday August 21

Girls Soccer

  • Washburn 2 Fort Fairfield 1

Boys Soccer

  • Fort Fairfield 4 Washburn 1

Friday August 22

Girls Soccer

  • Washburn 2 Van Buren 1

Boys Standings

  • Fort Fairfield 1-0
  • Easton 1-0
  • Madawaska 1-0
  • Washburn 1-2
  • Central Aroostook 0-1
  • Fort Kent 0-1

Girls Standings

  • Washburn 3-1
  • Fort Kent 1-0
  • Easton 0-1
  • Van Buren 0-1
  • Fort Fairfield 0-1
  • Madawaska 0-1
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Soccer, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket