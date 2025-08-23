Aroostook County Soccer Scores August 21 and 22
Aroostook County Schools participating in the Potato Harvest continue to play countable soccer games while schools throughout the rest of the State of Maine finish their 1st week of practices.
Here are scores for Thursday, August 21st and Friday 22nd and standings
Thursday August 21
Girls Soccer
- Washburn 2 Fort Fairfield 1
Boys Soccer
- Fort Fairfield 4 Washburn 1
Friday August 22
Girls Soccer
- Washburn 2 Van Buren 1
Boys Standings
- Fort Fairfield 1-0
- Easton 1-0
- Madawaska 1-0
- Washburn 1-2
- Central Aroostook 0-1
- Fort Kent 0-1
Girls Standings
- Washburn 3-1
- Fort Kent 1-0
- Easton 0-1
- Van Buren 0-1
- Fort Fairfield 0-1
- Madawaska 0-1
Get our free mobile app