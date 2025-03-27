Send-Off for Maine Black Bears Thursday Morning 8:45 at Alfond Arena

Maine Hockey Fans are encouraged to meet at the Alfond Arena this morning, Thursday March 27th to give the Black Bears a huge send-off as they head to Allentown, Pennsylvania for their game against Penn State on Friday night.

The Black Bears will be leaving at 8:45 a.m. and heading from the Alfond on the Branch Road entrance.

Maine takes on Penn State Friday night, March 28th at 8:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 8 p.m. with Jon Shields behind the microphone.

Should Maine win, they'll play the winner of the UConn-Quinnipiac game, which takes place Friday March 28th at 5 p.m. That game will be on ESPN+ and ESPNU. The regional final will be played on Sunday, March 30th at either 4:30 or 7 p.m.

