Skowhegan 2-Hits Mr. Ararat Winning 4-0

The Skowhegan River Hawks 2-hit the Mt. Ararat Eagles, winning 2-0 in Topsham on Friday, April 28th.

Silas Tibbetts spun a masterpiece for the River Hawks, just needing 90 pitches. He struck out 7 and didn't walk a batter.

Tyler Annis had a double and single for Skowhegan. Brendan Dunlap had a pair of singles. Noah McMahon, Hunter McEwen and Quintcey McCray each had a single. McMahon and McCray each stole a base.

Shea Farrell took the loss for the Eagles. He went 4.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter. Ethan Berry went the last 3.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 2.

Berry and Landen Chase each had a single.

Skowhegan is now 4-1. The River Hawks will travel to play Edward Little on Monday, May 1st at 4 p.m.

Mt. Aratat is 1-1. They will host Oxford Hills on Monday, May 1 at 4 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 24-29 HERE by Sunday, April 30th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 1st - 4th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, May 5th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc