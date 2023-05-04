Skowhegan Beats Bangor 15-5

The Skowhegan River Hawks beat the Bangor Rams 15-5 in a run-ruled 5-inning game on Wednesday, May 3rd in Bangor on a cold, misty, rainy afternoon.

Skowhegan scored in every inning except the 4th, and pushed across 8 runs in the top of the 5th.

Junior, Madalynne Morris had the hot-bat for Skowhegan. Batting 2nd, she was 3-3, with 2 singles and a double, driving in 4 runs. She also walked once. Natalie Gilman and Arabel Linkletter each singled twice. Kaysie Getchell and Jackie Dodge each singled.

Lillian Noyes was in the circle for Skowhegan. She allowed 8 hits and 5 runs, striking out 9 and walking 2.

Raegan Sprague started for Bangor. She went 4.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 13 runs, but only 4 were earned. She walked 4 and struck out 1. Taylor Clark came on and pitched the 5th inning. She allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, walking 2 and striking out 1.

Emmie Streams had 2 hits for Bangor out of the lead-off spot, with a double and triple, driving in 1 run. Ashley Schultz had a double. Casey Carter, Taylor Coombs, Cassidy Richardson, Eva Coombs and Gabby Goding each had a single for the Rams.

Skowhegan is undefeated on the season and are 6-0. They play at Camden Hills on Saturday, May 6th at 1 p.m.

Bangor is now 2-3. They play host to Mt. Ararat on Friday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m.

