Skowhegan Beats Messalonskee 11-1

The Skowhegan River Hawks beat the Messalonskee Eagles 11-1 in a 6-inning run-ruled game on Thursday, April 20th.

Silas Tibbetts picked up the win, throwing 5.0 innings for Skowhegan, striking out 5 and walking 3. He allowed 1 run. Brayden Bellerose pitched the 6th inning, allowing just 1 hit and walking 1.

The River Hawks had 8 hits in the game. Brendan Dunlap blasted a home run, driving in 2 runs, and scored 3 times. Cooper Bardwell had a double and single, driving in a run. Tyler Annis had a double. Jackson Quinn and Silas Tibbetts each singled.

Aiden Rogers started on the mound for the Eagles and went 2.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 5 runs. He struck out and walked 2. Cash Bizier went 3.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 5 runs, striking out 2. Jayme Wheeler recorded 2 outs in the 6th inning when the Eagles were run-ruled. He allowed 1 run, walking 2 and striking out 2.

Jack Hammond had 2 hits to lead the Eagles. Brenden Roderick and Cash Bizier each had a single.

Skowhegan evened their record at 1-1. They host Lewiston on Monday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

Messalonskee is 0-2 and will look to pick up their 1st win of the season on Monday, April 24th when they host Lawrence at 4:15 p.m.

