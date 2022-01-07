Skowhegan Girls Remain Perfect Beat Nokomis 76-23[STATS]
The Skowhegan Girl's Basketball Team remained perfect on the season, defeating the Nokomis Warriors 76-23 on Thursday night, January 6th in Skowhegan 76-23
Skowhegan jumped out to a 26-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 45-4 at the end of the 1st Half. it was 59-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Skowhegan had 3 players in double figures. Jaycie Christopher finished with a game-high 26 points. Callaway LePage had 14 points and Maddy Morris had 10 points. The River Hawks were 14-21 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the night, 2 each by Morris and Christopher.
Nokomis was led by Briana Townsend with 9 points while Emberli Michaud finished with 6 points. The Warriors were 3-4 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Michaud had 2 3-pointers, and Danica Migliore and Briana Townsend each had a 3-pointer
Skowhegan is now 8-0 and will play at Camden Hills on Saturday, January 8th.
Nokomis is 0-8 and will look for their 1st win, when they play at Cony in Augusta on Saturday, January 8th.
Thanks to Chelsea Crockett for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Nokomis Girls
|2
|2
|9
|10
|23
|Skowhegan Girls
|26
|19
|14
|17
|76
Box Score
Nokomis
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Emberli Michaud
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|Kiersten Condon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Danica Migliore
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|13
|Alexa Brann
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Eliya Drummond
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Sydney King
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Briana Townsend
|9
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|23
|Evalynn Littlefield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Emma Marble
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Addison Hawthorne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Emma Hodgdon
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|23
|8
|4
|4
|3
|4
Skowhegan
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Maddy Morris
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Jaycie Christopher
|26
|9
|7
|2
|6
|7
|10
|Aryana Lewis
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Reese Danforth
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Natalie Gilman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Elle Donoghue
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Getchel
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|22
|Annabelle Morris
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Jayla Gentry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Julia Fitzgerald
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Carlie Jarvais
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Callaway LePage
|14
|4
|4
|0
|6
|6
|32
|Ally Frey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Laney LeBlanc
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|76
|29
|25
|4
|14
|21