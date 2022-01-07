Skowhegan Girls Remain Perfect Beat Nokomis 76-23[STATS]

The Skowhegan Girl's Basketball Team remained perfect on the season, defeating the Nokomis Warriors 76-23 on Thursday night, January 6th in Skowhegan 76-23

Skowhegan jumped out to a 26-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 45-4 at the end of the 1st Half. it was 59-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Skowhegan had 3 players in double figures. Jaycie Christopher finished with a game-high 26 points. Callaway LePage had 14 points and Maddy Morris had 10 points. The River Hawks were 14-21 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the night, 2 each by Morris and Christopher.

Nokomis was led by Briana Townsend with 9 points while Emberli Michaud finished with 6 points. The Warriors were 3-4 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Michaud had 2 3-pointers, and Danica Migliore and Briana Townsend each had a 3-pointer

Skowhegan is now 8-0 and will play at Camden Hills on Saturday, January 8th.

Nokomis is 0-8 and will look for their 1st win, when they play at Cony in Augusta on Saturday, January 8th.

Thanks to Chelsea Crockett for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Girls 2 2 9 10 23 Skowhegan Girls 26 19 14 17 76

Box Score

Nokomis

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Emberli Michaud 6 2 0 2 0 0 11 Kiersten Condon 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Danica Migliore 4 1 0 1 1 2 13 Alexa Brann 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Eliya Drummond 2 1 1 0 0 0 20 Sydney King 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Briana Townsend 9 3 2 1 2 2 23 Evalynn Littlefield 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Emma Marble 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Addison Hawthorne 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Emma Hodgdon 2 1 1 0 0 0 TOTALS 23 8 4 4 3 4

Skowhegan