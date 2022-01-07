Skowhegan Girls Remain Perfect Beat Nokomis 76-23[STATS]

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Skowhegan Girl's Basketball Team remained perfect on the season, defeating the Nokomis Warriors 76-23 on Thursday night, January 6th in Skowhegan 76-23

Skowhegan jumped out to a 26-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 45-4 at the end of the 1st Half. it was 59-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Skowhegan had 3 players in double figures. Jaycie Christopher finished with a game-high 26 points. Callaway LePage had 14 points and Maddy Morris had 10 points. The River Hawks were 14-21 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the night, 2 each by Morris and Christopher.

Nokomis was led by Briana Townsend with 9 points while Emberli Michaud finished with 6 points. The Warriors were 3-4 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Michaud had 2 3-pointers, and Danica Migliore and Briana Townsend each had a 3-pointer

Skowhegan is now 8-0 and will play at Camden Hills on Saturday, January 8th.

Nokomis is 0-8 and will look for their 1st win, when they play at Cony in Augusta on Saturday, January 8th.

Thanks to Chelsea Crockett for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Nokomis Girls2291023
Skowhegan Girls2619141776

Box Score

Nokomis

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Emberli Michaud620200
11Kiersten Condon000000
12Danica Migliore410112
13Alexa Brann000000
15Eliya Drummond211000
20Sydney King000000
22Briana Townsend932122
23Evalynn Littlefield000000
24Emma Marble000000
44Addison Hawthorne000000
50Emma Hodgdon211000
TOTALS2384434

Skowhegan

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Maddy  Morris1042202
3Jaycie Christopher2697267
10Aryana Lewis422000
12Reese Danforth633000
15Natalie Gilman000000
20Elle Donoghue100012
21 Getchel211002
22Annabelle Morris522012
23Jayla Gentry000000
24Julia Fitzgerald211000
25Carlie Jarvais422000
31Callaway LePage1444066
32Ally Frey000000
34Laney LeBlanc211000
TOTALS76292541421
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top