Skowhegan Girls Remain Undefeated Beat Brewer 64-25 [STATS]

The Skowhegan Girls remain undefeated in Class A after beating the Brewer Witches 64-25 in Brewer on Saturday, February 5th.

Brewer-Skowhegan Girls February 5, 2022 Photo Katie Sproul
Skowhegan led 21-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 41-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The River Hawks were up 50-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Skowhegan was paced by Jaycie Christopher who had a game high 29 points, while Callaway LePage finished with 12 points. Skowhegan was 12-21 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Christopher had 3 3's and Kaysie Getchell had the other.

Brewer was led by Makalya Dore and Mariah Roberts each of whom had 6 points. The Witches were 12-18 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, scored by Allie Flagg.

Skowhegan, sitting on top of the Class A Northern Maine Heal Point Standings has 2 games remaining, at Cony on Tuesday, February 8th and then home against Gardiner on Thursday, February 10th.

Brewer 5-12 finished up the regular season against cross-city rival Bangor on Thursday, February 10th.

Thanks to Katie Sprowl for the photos and scores.

Line Score

1234T
Skowhegan Girls212091464
Brewer Girls4631225

Box Score

Skowhegan

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Maddy  Morris000000
3Jaycie Christopher291073610
10Aryana Lewis411024
12Reese Danforth211000
15Natalie Gilman000000
20Elle Donoghue000000
21Kaysie Getchell310100
22Annabelle Morris733011
23Jayla Gentry000000
24Julia Fitzgerald000000
25Carlie Jarvais000000
31Callaway LePage1366014
32Ally Frey411022
34Laney LeBlanc211000
TOTALS64242041221

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Makayla Dore611044
5Jordan Doak000002
10Trea Broussard000000
11Brooklyn Fick411022
12Kaylee Dore000000
15Allie Flagg521102
20Mariah Roberts611044
21Lindsey Pine000000
22Riley Umel411024
23Jenna McQuarrie000000
35Kelly DiCarlo000000
TOTALS256511218

