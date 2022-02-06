Skowhegan Girls Remain Undefeated Beat Brewer 64-25 [STATS]

The Skowhegan Girls remain undefeated in Class A after beating the Brewer Witches 64-25 in Brewer on Saturday, February 5th.

Brewer-Skowhegan Girls February 5, 2022 Photo Katie Sproul

Skowhegan led 21-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 41-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The River Hawks were up 50-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Skowhegan was paced by Jaycie Christopher who had a game high 29 points, while Callaway LePage finished with 12 points. Skowhegan was 12-21 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Christopher had 3 3's and Kaysie Getchell had the other.

Brewer was led by Makalya Dore and Mariah Roberts each of whom had 6 points. The Witches were 12-18 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, scored by Allie Flagg.

Skowhegan, sitting on top of the Class A Northern Maine Heal Point Standings has 2 games remaining, at Cony on Tuesday, February 8th and then home against Gardiner on Thursday, February 10th.

Brewer 5-12 finished up the regular season against cross-city rival Bangor on Thursday, February 10th.

Thanks to Katie Sprowl for the photos and scores.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Skowhegan Girls 21 20 9 14 64 Brewer Girls 4 6 3 12 25

Box Score

Skowhegan

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Maddy Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Jaycie Christopher 29 10 7 3 6 10 10 Aryana Lewis 4 1 1 0 2 4 12 Reese Danforth 2 1 1 0 0 0 15 Natalie Gilman 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Elle Donoghue 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Kaysie Getchell 3 1 0 1 0 0 22 Annabelle Morris 7 3 3 0 1 1 23 Jayla Gentry 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Julia Fitzgerald 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Carlie Jarvais 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Callaway LePage 13 6 6 0 1 4 32 Ally Frey 4 1 1 0 2 2 34 Laney LeBlanc 2 1 1 0 0 0 TOTALS 64 24 20 4 12 21

Brewer

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Makayla Dore 6 1 1 0 4 4 5 Jordan Doak 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 Trea Broussard 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Brooklyn Fick 4 1 1 0 2 2 12 Kaylee Dore 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Allie Flagg 5 2 1 1 0 2 20 Mariah Roberts 6 1 1 0 4 4 21 Lindsey Pine 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Riley Umel 4 1 1 0 2 4 23 Jenna McQuarrie 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Kelly DiCarlo 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 25 6 5 1 12 18