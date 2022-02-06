Skowhegan Girls Remain Undefeated Beat Brewer 64-25 [STATS]
The Skowhegan Girls remain undefeated in Class A after beating the Brewer Witches 64-25 in Brewer on Saturday, February 5th.
Skowhegan led 21-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 41-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The River Hawks were up 50-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Skowhegan was paced by Jaycie Christopher who had a game high 29 points, while Callaway LePage finished with 12 points. Skowhegan was 12-21 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Christopher had 3 3's and Kaysie Getchell had the other.
Brewer was led by Makalya Dore and Mariah Roberts each of whom had 6 points. The Witches were 12-18 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, scored by Allie Flagg.
Skowhegan, sitting on top of the Class A Northern Maine Heal Point Standings has 2 games remaining, at Cony on Tuesday, February 8th and then home against Gardiner on Thursday, February 10th.
Brewer 5-12 finished up the regular season against cross-city rival Bangor on Thursday, February 10th.
Thanks to Katie Sprowl for the photos and scores.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Skowhegan Girls
|21
|20
|9
|14
|64
|Brewer Girls
|4
|6
|3
|12
|25
Box Score
Skowhegan
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Maddy Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jaycie Christopher
|29
|10
|7
|3
|6
|10
|10
|Aryana Lewis
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|12
|Reese Danforth
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Natalie Gilman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Elle Donoghue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Kaysie Getchell
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Annabelle Morris
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Jayla Gentry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Julia Fitzgerald
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Carlie Jarvais
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Callaway LePage
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|4
|32
|Ally Frey
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|34
|Laney LeBlanc
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|64
|24
|20
|4
|12
|21
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Makayla Dore
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|5
|Jordan Doak
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Trea Broussard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Allie Flagg
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Riley Umel
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|25
|6
|5
|1
|12
|18