Soccer and Field Hockey Results for Wednesday 11/3/21

Class A Field Hockey

Northern Maine Championship - #1 Skowhegan beat #3 Oxford Hills 2-1

Southern Maine Championship - #1 Cheverus beat #2 Scarborough 2-1

State Championship – Saturday November 6th at Cony High School in Augusta – Skowhegan vs. Cheverus

Class B Field Hockey

Northern Maine Championship - #2 Old Town upset #1 Lawrence 1-0

Southern Maine Championship - #5 Leavitt upset #2 Cape Elizabeth 2-0

State Championship – Saturday November 6th at Cony High School in Augusta – Old Town vs. Leavitt

Class C Field Hockey

Northern Maine Championship -#1 Maine Central Institute beat #2 Foxcroft Academy 2-0

Southern Maine Championship -#1 Winthrop beat #6 Lisbon 8-1

State Championship – Saturday November 6th at Cony High School in Augusta – MCI vs. Winthrop

Class A Girls Soccer

Northern Maine Championship –#3 Brunswick upset #1 Bangor 2-1 OT

Southern Maine Championship –#1 Windham beat #3 Gorham 3-0

State Championship – Saturday November 6th at Massabesic HS in Waterboro – Brunswick vs. Windham

Class A Boys Soccer

Northern Maine Championship #5 Brunswick upset #2 Camden Hills 2-1

Southern Maine Championship #4 Marshwood beat #7 Gorham 2-0

State Championship – Saturday November 6th at Massabesic HS in Waterboro – Brunswick vs. Marshwood

Class B Girls Soccer

Northern Maine Championship –#1 Hermon beat #10 MDI 6-0

Southern Maine Championship –#1 Cape Elizabeth beat #2 Yarmouth 3-0

State Championship – Saturday November 6th at Massabesic HS in Waterboro – Hermon vs. Cape Elizabeth

Class B Boys Soccer

Northern Maine Championship – #2 Winslow beat #4 John Bapst 2-0

Southern Maine Championship – #1 Yarmouth beat #7 Cape Elizabeth 2-1

State Championship – Saturday November 6th at Massabesic HS in Waterboro – Winslow vs. Yarmouth