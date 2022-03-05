Southern Aroostook Controls Seacoast; State Champions! Full Recap

Class D Girls State Championship

The Class D State Championship game on the girls' side featured the Northern Region champions the Southern Aroostook Warriors taking on the Southern Region champs, the Seacoast Christian Guardians.

Warriors 5th Trip to Title Game

Southern Aroostook won their 4th consecutive Northern Maine title led by a suffocating full court defensive pressure that helped them roll through last week's tournament. Seacoast Christian worked their way through the southern region, defeating Forest Hills in the championship game last week.

1st Quarter

Southern Aroostook's patented defensive pressure overwhelmed Seacoast Christian as the Guardians failed to get any decent looks at the basket in the first quarter. The Warriors held Seacoast scoreless in the first quarter. A balanced offensive attack carried Southern Aroostook in the first quarter led by Madison Shields 7 points and Cami Shields 6 points. Ally Shields made a three-point field goal for the Warriors with Madison Russell, Lexi Rackliff, Bri Daggett, and Callie Russell each scoring 2 points in the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter the score Southern Aroostook 24 Seacoast Christian 0

2nd Quarter

Southern Aroostook continued to deny Seacoast Christian good looks, the Guardians scored their first points of the game with 2:00 minutes to go in the half on a shot by Breckyn Winship. Ellie Lach scored 2 points as time expired in the half. Cami Shields scored 6 points for the Warriors with Madison Russell adding 4 points. Madison Shields scored 4 points with Ally Shields and Callie Russell scoring 2 points apiece. At halftime the score Southern Aroostook 43 Seacoast Christian 4

3rd Quarter

The Warriors were in cruise control as Cami Shields scored 5 points to lead Southern Aroostook in the third quarter. Lexi Rackliff, Madison Shields and Libby Anderson scored 2 points apiece in the quarter. Ellie Leach scored 2 points for the Guardians, their only points of the quarter. At the end of the third the score Southern Aroostook 54 Seacoast Christian 6

4th Quarter

The two teams played out the final 8 minutes with the end result already in favor of Southern Aroostook. Seacoast was led by Leach's 6 points in the quarter and she finished with a team-high of 10 points. Kaitlyn Jandreau scored 4 points in the quarter for the Guardians with Winship adding 2 points. Emmalee Landry and Libby Anderson scored 2 points each for the Warriors in the fourth quarter. Cami Shields scored a game-high of 17 points with Madison Shields scoring 12 points.

Final Score Southern Aroostook 58 Seacoast Christian 18