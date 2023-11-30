Southern Aroostook Girls Beat Central 64-55 in Preseason Game

Photo Chris Popper

The Southern Aroostook Warriors Girls Basketball Team defeated the Central Red Devils 64-55 in Dyer Brook on Wednesday, November 29th.

Southern Aroostook led 18-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-22 at the end of the 1st Half. They were on top 54-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ally Shields led Southern Aroostook in scoring finishing with 22 points. Cami Shields had 17 points and Emmalee Landry had 13 points. The Warriors had 3 3-pointers. with Ally Shields having 2 3-pointers and Cami Shields the other. Southern Aroostook was 7-11 from the free throw line.

For Central High School, Mary Allen had a game-high 31 points. Sidney Gray finished with 16 points. Allen had 2 3-pointers and Gray had 1 3-pointer. The Red Devils were 10-22 from the free throw line.

Thanks to Savannah Anderson for the scorenbook.

Line Score

1234T
Central Girls715191455
Southern Aroostook Girls1815211064

 

Box Score

Central

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mary Allen3110258
Kaitlyn McCarrion0---2
Bayleigh Irish21---
Jordyn Curtis0----
Mckenzie Graham1--12
Sidney Gray166114
Chloe Daigle21---
Madison Pinkham3--36
Carleigh Farrar0----
Bella White0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS551831022

Southern Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Hannah McGary0----
Olivia Ellingwood0----
Emmalee Landry136-12
Ally Shields226245
Hope Curry0----
Emma Stubbs0----
Lexi Rackliff0----
Jazmyn Ellingwood0----
Alexa Hersey0----
Madison Shields63--2
Cami Shields176122
Libby Anderson63---
TEAM0----
TOTALS64243711
