Southern Aroostook Girls Beat Central 64-55 in Preseason Game

The Southern Aroostook Warriors Girls Basketball Team defeated the Central Red Devils 64-55 in Dyer Brook on Wednesday, November 29th.

Southern Aroostook led 18-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-22 at the end of the 1st Half. They were on top 54-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ally Shields led Southern Aroostook in scoring finishing with 22 points. Cami Shields had 17 points and Emmalee Landry had 13 points. The Warriors had 3 3-pointers. with Ally Shields having 2 3-pointers and Cami Shields the other. Southern Aroostook was 7-11 from the free throw line.

For Central High School, Mary Allen had a game-high 31 points. Sidney Gray finished with 16 points. Allen had 2 3-pointers and Gray had 1 3-pointer. The Red Devils were 10-22 from the free throw line.

Thanks to Savannah Anderson for the scorenbook.

If you are a coach or manager of a high school hockey team, we would love to have you send us a copy of your scoresheet!. A photo may be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or texted to 207-469-8660. We will then write a recap of the game with a scoring recap on the 92.9 The Ticket website. We need to receive the information within 24 hours of the game to get this done.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Central Girls 7 15 19 14 55 Southern Aroostook Girls 18 15 21 10 64

Box Score

Central

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mary Allen 31 10 2 5 8 Kaitlyn McCarrion 0 - - - 2 Bayleigh Irish 2 1 - - - Jordyn Curtis 0 - - - - Mckenzie Graham 1 - - 1 2 Sidney Gray 16 6 1 1 4 Chloe Daigle 2 1 - - - Madison Pinkham 3 - - 3 6 Carleigh Farrar 0 - - - - Bella White 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 55 18 3 10 22

Southern Aroostook