Southern Aroostook’s Madison Russell Commits to Play Basketball at St. Joseph’s College

It was a big day at Southern Aroostook High School in Dyer Brook up in the County, as Madison Russell committed to play basketball at St. Joseph's College in Standish.

Photo Kim Russell Photo Kim Russell loading...

In the photo Madison is surrounded by teammates and coach as she signs her commitment letter.

The Southern Aroostook Warriors are currently 1st in the Class D Northern Maine Heal Point standings with a 9-2 record. Their 2 losses were by 2 points to Penobscot Valley 53-51 and to Hodgdon 47-46.