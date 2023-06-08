Southern Maine Teams Go 4-1 Over North in State Team Tennis Finals

The Southern Maine Tennis Teams went 4-1 on Wednesday, winning the Class A Boys and Class B and Class C Boy's and Girl's Titles. Brunswick brought home the Class A Girl's Title

Here are the results.

Class A Boys - Falmouth beat Skowhegan 5-0. Falmouth ends the season undefeated with a 16-0 record while Skowhegan finishes with a 15-1 mark.

Class A Girls - Brunswick beat Falmouth 3-2. Brunswick finishes the season with an undefeated 16-0 record while Falmouth finishes 15-1.

Class B Boys - Yarmouth beat Foxcroft Academy 4-1. Yarmouth finishes with a 16-0 record while the Ponies finish with a 14-2 record.

Class B Girls - Greely beat Foxcroft Academy 5-0. Greely finishes with a perfect 16-0 record while the Ponies end up 10-6.

Class C Boys - Waynfleet beat Orono 5-0. Waynfleet finishes the season 13-2 while the Red Riots finish with a 15-1 mark.

Class C Girls - Maranacook beat Washington Academy 4-1. Maranacook ends the season with a 14-2 record while Washington Academy ends the season with a 14-2 record.

